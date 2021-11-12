Three-day COVID booster clinic for Missoula-area veterans set for next week

Montana Veterans Affairs is hosting a clinic for Missoula-area veterans, spouses and caregivers to get their COVID booster shots at the Missoula County Fairgrounds next week.

People who fall into those categories will be able to receive either the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson COVID booster vaccines. First, second and third doses of both vaccines will be available.

The clinic, which runs Nov. 16-18, will take place in the Commercial Building. Vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

“Regardless of a person’s age or health status, the delta variant is a disease that is equally infectious unless we have the protection that the COVID-19 vaccines offer. All the data suggests that vaccines reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and, more importantly, of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19,” said Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA’s executive director.

“Vaccines are the best way we can protect veterans, employees, and all Montana communities against COVID-19. Booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, the health care teams who care for them, and our communities,” she added.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends the booster for people who have completed a two-dose regimen of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago if they are a person age 65 or older. It also recommends a booster shot for those age 18 years or older in a long-term care setting, who have underlying medical conditions or work or live in a high-risk setting.

Those seeking the booster can call 877-468-8387 to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Vaccine cards must be brought in order to receive a booster shot and masking is required at all Montana VA booster events.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

