Three-day event celebrates return of Bison Range to Tribal management

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will serve as a special guest speaker Saturday at an event more than 100 years in the making, celebrating the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes restoring Tribal control of the Bison Range near St. Ignatius.

“For CSKT this is one of those things where it’s been really a long time coming,” said CSKT spokesman Shane Morigeau. "It is monumental.”

The Montana Water Rights Protection Act, enacted in 2020, gives control of the Bison Range back to CSKT after years of management by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The federal government took over the land on the Flathead Indian Reservation between 1908 and 1909, without the Tribes’ consent, Morigeau noted.

The CSKT assumed full management of the 18,800-acre wildlife preserve, a haven to bison and other wildlife, on Jan. 2, 2022.

“It’s just a really beautiful place,” said Morigeau. “It’s a place where wildlife flourishes.”

A three-day celebration marks the historic operational transfer on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, an opening ceremony begins at the Bison Range at 10 a.m. with a prayer, honor song, honor guard and veterans warrior society ceremony. Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a powwow will follow from 12 to 4 p.m. Native games will take place throughout the day.

A more formal event will take place at Salish Kootenai College in Pablo on Saturday. Two film screenings of the film “In the Spirit of Atatice” will be held at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The film examines the Tribal history of the Bison Range.

Haaland is scheduled to speak during a community celebration that runs from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday is Community Appreciation Day at the Bison Range. Day passes will be available at half-price.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the updated Visitor Center and the new gift shop.

Morigeau said the Bison Range feels “rejuvenated” with the changes CSKT leaders have made to the site.

“You can just feel the energy,” he said.

Morigeau described the weekend celebration as a time of healing and reunification.

“It’s a community celebration with our people,” he said. “It’s also a time for us to celebrate with our community. It’s a time for us to celebrate together. We heal together. We move forward together.”

