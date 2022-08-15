 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three dead in Glacier County crash on Friday morning

Three people died in a head-on collision Friday morning near Browning. 

Around 10:57 a.m., a Chevy Silverado, carrying on 64-year-old woman from Babb, was passing a car southbound on Secondary Highway 646, according to a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol. 

At mile marker 13.2, it collided head-on with a Harley Davidson motorcycle carrying a man and woman from Fortson, Georgia. 

Both of the motorcycle passengers were fatally injured and dead on scene, the press release stated. They were not wearing helmets. They were both 52 years old. 

The driver of the Chevy was transported to Blackfeet Community Hospital for serious injuries and later died. She was wearing a seat belt. 

Alcohol and speed are not suspected factors. Road conditions were listed as clear and dry. 

