Three fatal crashes reported in western Montana over Labor Day weekend

Law enforcement responded to three fatal crashes that left three people dead and others with injuries in western Montana over Labor Day weekend.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers responded to two crashes on Friday in Missoula and Flathead counties, and Kalispell police responded to a car-vs.-motorcyclist that killed one person.

A 62-year-old Missoula woman died on Friday after a head-on collision just north of the Wye, according to a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Around 2:48 p.m. Friday afternoon, a 79-year-old man from Plains was driving a Jeep Liberty northbound on Highway 93 near El Toro Lane. The driver failed to maneuver a right hand curve, crossed the center turn lane and entered oncoming traffic heading south.

The Jeep then collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer, the press release stated. Both drivers sustained serious injuries, and the woman was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital where she died.

Both people were wearing seat belts, according to the press release. Speed is a suspected factor and road conditions were bare and dry.

A short time later, a separate fatal crash happened on Highway 82 near Somers in Flathead County.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, a 49-year-old Somers man was driving north on Somers Road as he approached the intersection with Highway 82. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was also nearing the intersection when the first car, a Toyota Sequoia, turned right onto the highway in front of the motorcycle.

The Toyota failed to yield to the right of way to the motorcycle, which struck the driver's side of the Toyota. The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man from Kalispell, was trapped underneath the car, the press release stated.

Emergency response teams declared the motorcyclist dead on scene. The Toyota driver was uninjured and taken to Logan Health Hospital for a blood test, the press release stated. Alcohol was a suspected factor.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

On Saturday evening just after 5:45 p.m., Kalispell police responded to a vehicle-vs.-motorcycle crash, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department.

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from Kalispell, was reported injured at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Third Avenue East North And East Idaho Street.

According to the press release, the motorcyclist was brought to Logan Health Hospital in critical condition and he later succumbed to his injuries. Officers and a Flathead County Sheriff’s deputy administered aid to the injured motorcyclist until Kalispell Fire arrived.

The driver of the car was not injured and the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Apart from the fatal crash, MHP Sergeant Shawn Silvan said the holiday weekend was relatively quiet and there weren’t any other serious injury crashes in Lake or Flathead counties.