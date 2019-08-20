Three people died Monday in separate highway crashes across western Montana.
A 56-year-old man died Monday evening in a motorcycle crash on Highway 93, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
The man was driving southbound near mile marker 1 on Highway 93 North when the road curved left, but the driver went right and off the roadway, Sgt. Sean Finley said Tuesday. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The driver was pronounced dead on arrival, Finley said.
Earlier on Monday, an RV was traveling westbound through an Interstate 90 construction zone in Mineral County when a man, 74, became disoriented and stepped out of the vehicle, Finley said. Montana Highway Patrol received reports of that incident at approximately 11:30 Monday morning.
Less than a half-hour later, MHP responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Sanders County near Hot Springs. A van had been following an ATV near mile marker 23. The van tried to pass the ATV, but struck it when the driver, a 77-year-old Montana man, turned left without using his signal, Finley said.
The ATV driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, Finley said.
Officials in Missoula, Mineral and Sanders counties on Tuesday did not release the names of those killed Monday.