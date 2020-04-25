Three Missoula residents describe coronavirus infection

One lost her mother to the virus and wasn’t able to be with her in her last moments. Another had to work through fatigue and body aches and isolation to lead the state’s higher education system through an unprecedented shutdown. And another “has never felt that sick” in her life.
They all lost their sense of smell.
Three different Missoula residents shared their stories of recovering from COVID-19, as did one couple from Ronan (see related story below). Their stories make it clear that the disease caused by the novel coronavirus isn’t something to be trifled with as Montana prepares to re-open some business activity and school districts consider a return to classroom learning.
"It’s nasty,” said Nancy Horgus Whitt, a Missoula artist and postal worker.
“It was miserable,” explained Chantelle Lalonde Fickinger, an an apartment manager. “It was scary, I’m not gonna lie. I’ve never been that sick in my life."
“Tylenol is your friend during this thing,” said Clay Christian, the state’s Commissioner of Higher Education and a Missoula resident. “It helps with the fever and body aches.”
For the two women, the symptoms described sounded severe but not debilitating enough to send them to the hospital.
Horgus Whitt’s ordeal was emotionally and physically exhausting. At the end of March, her mother, Marguerite Horgus, broke her hip and took a turn for the worse, health-wise. She lived in the Marias Heritage Center assisted living facility in Shelby, Montana, a place hit hard by the virus.
“So all of us kids went to Shelby to say our final goodbyes,” Horgus Whitt recalled. “That night, we were told (our mother) had been exposed to the virus. Her neighbor had it. So the next day they tested her and she tested positive, and then they told us all to go straight home into quarantine. They wouldn’t let any of us see her after that.”
Marguerite Horgus died on March 29 at the age of 86. Her obituary listed complications from COVID-19 as the cause of death. She is one of six people who died in Toole County from COVID-19. There have been 14 confirmed deaths due to the disease in Montana as of Friday morning.
“She was in there two days by herself,” Horgus Whitt said. “It was sad. My brother, he sat there for a whole day in a hazmat suit, but then they told him ‘you can’t go in’.”
Horgus Whitt got tested for the virus, and her first test came back negative. But then a second test on April 3 came back positive.
“The first part of my illness my temperature didn’t really get high,” Horgus Whitt recalled. “I only got up to 100 degrees. But the fatigue was so bad. Getting out of bed and getting another pair of pajamas on was terrible and the headache was bad.”
She cascaded from fever to chills.
“You were just so sick, and then about the second and third week, instead of being sick constantly, you would feel better, then a big wave would knock you out,” she said.
The nurse would call her morning and night to check in.
"I told the nurse I felt like I was doing something wrong because I wasn't getting better, and she said, ‘No that’s how the disease kind of was. You get waves that knock you out and you just have to hang on and not feel bad and take care of yourself.'”
Horgus Whitt said she didn’t really lose her sense of taste but definitely lost her sense of smell right at the beginning for two weeks. That has been described by many patients around the world.
She said she was heartened by people reaching out to offer support on social media.
“I was overwhelmed by the response,” she said.
Lalonde Fickinger is from New York and visited New York City for her birthday in mid-March. She traveled in the subway system and visited bars in Manhattan. Her first symptoms came on March 17 or 18.
“I’m assuming I picked it up there,” Lalonde Fickinger said. “There were no cases when I left and by the time I got back there was one. When I got back, after a couple days, I just didn’t feel great. I was super exhausted, and then suddenly I had total exhaustion and had a fever. And I was like ‘oh crap’ and called my regular doctor.”
She went through a drive-through testing site and got tested for just the flu, which came back negative. She got a second, different type of flu test that also came back negative. She was never specifically tested for COVID-19, but she said her doctor told her that they didn’t have enough testing kits for people who weren’t high-risk, such as having immune system problems.
“My doctor even expressed frustration because so many people had symptoms, but she could not report me as a positive case because I couldn’t test,” Lalonde Fickinger explained. “She told me I had all the stereotypical matching symptoms, and I needed to isolate myself, and she gave me a letter for work purposes.”
Her sickness was horrible, she said.
“My God, it just goes downhill,” she said. “It just gets worse and worse and worse. Everything hurt so much, and I still had a fever that lasted 12-13 days. I was just super exhausted. I couldn’t stand up for a full day. I was coughing and aching and miserable.”
Her husband said she started to get better and then “crashed” around day 10 with difficulty breathing.
“I was too busy being sick, but he was paying attention,” she said.
She eventually got better, but her sense of smell was gone for a long time.
“I’m an apartment manager, so I have to go to apartments where we need to replace carpets,” she said. “Other people said, ‘Oh my God it stinks in here,’ but I wasn’t able to smell stuff.”
Christian was the first person in Montana with the virus who publicly identified himself as ill. He attended a Montana Board of Regents meeting in Dillon on March 5 with scores of other people and announced his positive test on March 14.
“I started getting symptoms, we realized, about the 10th of March,” he explained. “Mine came on really slow. I know that has not necessarily been the case with other people. I’ve struggled my whole life with allergies, so for the first day or so I thought I had some allergies. Then I started to learn somebody else at the board meeting tested positive, so we knew there had maybe been some exposure.”
Christian said he probably would have thought he just had a cold if he hadn’t been notified that someone he was near had tested positive.
“I wouldn’t have got tested,” he said. “That’s part of the story here. Not at that point anyway. A few days later I sorta got sick, but initially I wouldn’t have.”
Later, he got more symptoms, including “pretty good” body aches, fatigue and shortness of breath. He never developed a cough.
“In the middle of it, you knew you were sick for sure,” he said.
Christian was later informed he was the fifth positive confirmed patient in Montana. He said he and public health officials believe he contracted the virus at the meeting because he hadn’t really been anywhere else. The meeting could have turned into a huge incubation hot spot, he said, but public health officials did a great job of informing everyone there to self-quarantine. Christian said many high-ranking state officials, like Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, went through a two-week quarantine afterwards.
“There could have been a lot of people sick from that meeting,” he said. “That stay-at-home quarantine is effective.”
Christian said his sense of smell was the last thing to come back after he got better.
“It was a couple weeks being back to normal before the smell came back,” he said.
He’s now on the state’s recovered list. During his sickness, he said he worked all the time as the Montana University System transitioned to online learning.
"It was an incredibly busy time," he said. "It was pretty much work and sleep."
The stories of all three pose as warnings to the seriousness of the disease as the state ramps up efforts to re-open. Some experts have warned that a "second wave" of infections could be even worse than the first pandemic.
“It would terrify me if I found out I gave it to a good friend,” Lalonde Fickinger said. “People should stay home and wash their hands and don’t touch your face. It’s not worth going places."
