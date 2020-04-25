Three Missoula residents describe coronavirus infection

Her sickness was horrible, she said.

“My God, it just goes downhill,” she said. “It just gets worse and worse and worse. Everything hurt so much, and I still had a fever that lasted 12-13 days. I was just super exhausted. I couldn’t stand up for a full day. I was coughing and aching and miserable.”

Her husband said she started to get better and then “crashed” around day 10 with difficulty breathing.

“I was too busy being sick, but he was paying attention,” she said.

She eventually got better, but her sense of smell was gone for a long time.

“I’m an apartment manager, so I have to go to apartments where we need to replace carpets,” she said. “Other people said, ‘Oh my God it stinks in here,’ but I wasn’t able to smell stuff.”

Christian was the first person in Montana with the virus who publicly identified himself as ill. He attended a Montana Board of Regents meeting in Dillon on March 5 with scores of other people and announced his positive test on March 14.