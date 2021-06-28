Three more candidates running for Missoula municipal judge

Three more candidates — Sam Warren, Eli Parker and Jacob Coolidge —have joined the race for Missoula County municipal judge.
Warren has filed in Department 1 to run against Jennifer Streano. A longtime Missoulian, he worked as a prosecutor for about five years back in the 1980s and has in private practice since.
“I think I’d be perfect in the role to build consistency in the court,” Warren said.
Since 2013, he has been serving as an assistant judge to Missoula Municipal Court Judge Kathleen Jenks. He noted his strength over the years working in Missoula’s courts has been establishing court records and building collaboration between departments.
If elected, Warren hopes to continue the municipal court’s history of comprehensive recordkeeping.
“I’m happy with the small victories,” Warren said.
Warren does not currently have a campaign website.
Parker is running in Department 2 against Thorin Geist.
With 15 years under his belt working in the Office of the State Public Defender, Parker said he's ready to jump into the position of municipal judge to tackle the court’s approach to addressing mental health, addiction and poverty issues.
“The small courts, the kind of disputes they handle, that influences the way the entire community functions,” Parker said. “I think it’s important to have people in the position of judge who reflect the kind of values that Missoula holds.”
Parker has watched the intersection of mental health issues and the legal system in his time working as a public defender, he said.
As a municipal judge, Parker would use his experience with mental health crisis cases to create robust coordination between the court and community agencies that address social issues, he said.
“If we only use jail to address crime, we’re putting one more obstacle in the way and making our community less safe,” Parker said. “We have to hold people accountable to the law, but also respect dignity and work for fairness.”
You can read more about Parker's campaign online at missouliansforparker.com.
Coolidge joins Ethan Lerman in the race for Department 3.
With a master’s degree in sociology/criminology from the University of Montana, experience working with the ACLU, and about four years in the state’s public defender office, Coolidge says he has the right tools to step into the role of municipal judge.
Coolidge has represented defendants with a wide array of charges, ranging from driver’s license issues to homicide cases, he said.
“My entire career has been motivated by criminal justice reform,” Coolidge said. “I want to step in and improve the criminal justice system that’s right in front of us.”
Missoula’s municipal court is a great place to do exactly this, Coolidge said. He stressed the court’s need to take a less punitive approach to its methods, noting that short-term incarceration is not the answer for most defendants.
“We’re in need of a new approach and new people,” he added.
For more information on Coolidge's campaign, visit coolidgeforjudge21.com.