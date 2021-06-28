Three more candidates running for Missoula municipal judge

“The small courts, the kind of disputes they handle, that influences the way the entire community functions,” Parker said. “I think it’s important to have people in the position of judge who reflect the kind of values that Missoula holds.”

Parker has watched the intersection of mental health issues and the legal system in his time working as a public defender, he said.

As a municipal judge, Parker would use his experience with mental health crisis cases to create robust coordination between the court and community agencies that address social issues, he said.

“If we only use jail to address crime, we’re putting one more obstacle in the way and making our community less safe,” Parker said. “We have to hold people accountable to the law, but also respect dignity and work for fairness.”

You can read more about Parker's campaign online at missouliansforparker.com.

Coolidge joins Ethan Lerman in the race for Department 3.