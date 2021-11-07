Three Rivers Collaborative keeps Clark Fork River networked

The Clark Fork River’s seasonal shifts will trigger some shoreline changes throughout Missoula soon.

From the giant hole swallowing the old amphitheater in Caras Park to new GIS maps forecasting where new stream channels might appear, the Three Rivers Collaborative had lots to discuss at its fall gathering.

Nobody will see the infiltration gallery after the grass and seating get replaced by the park’s performing stage. But all the stormwater flowing off the streets of downtown Missoula will lose its cigarette butts, oil sheens and other pollutants before it pours out of the pipe just below A Carousel for Missoula into the Clark Fork.

It’s the second phase of river protection, following an underground separator that removes large junk like beer cans as the stormwater passes beneath Caras Park.

“Yes, we are taking away the green hill that everybody loves so much,” Linda McCarthy of the Missoula Downtown Association said during last Wednesday’s Zoom meeting. “But because the bridge is under construction, it’s an ideal time to tear up the park. It saved us about $100,000 and a construction season.”

When finished, Caras Park will have better stairs and trails connecting the performance area and pavilion to the river shore and Brennan’s Wave whitewater area. Combining park design, wastewater management, river recreation and multiple funding opportunities has become a hallmark of the Three Rivers Collaborative.

The group combines officials from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Missoula city and county governments, nonprofit organizations such as Five Valleys Land Trust and Clark Fork Coalition, the Missoula Downtown Association and affiliated business owners. While it has no decision-making powers of its own, the group’s networking and brainstorming has enhanced a variety of riverside projects throughout the Missoula Valley.

In another upcoming example, Missoula County planners have nearly finished a complex set of maps showing where the Clark Fork may erode its banks or shift its channels in the near future. Those maps will become part of a public review of proposed zoning rules later this winter.

Missoula County Riparian protection and zoning planner Andrew Hegemeier said the maps help focus attention on two goals: streamside setbacks or buffer zones that help wildlife move through the river area without conflict, and water quality protections that avoid placing activity where flooding or erosion might dump pollutants in the river.

“Our floodplains and riparian corridors don’t quite match up,” Hegemeier said of the mapping effort.

While new floodplain maps are due to be published in early 2022, they may not indicate places where the river might migrate into new channels in future floods.

