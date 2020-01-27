{{featured_button_text}}
Missing dogs

Two pointers and a black Labrador went missing west of Missoula Sunday while tethered to one another, according to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

 Provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office

Three tethered dogs went missing Sunday west of Missoula, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. 

The dogs — a 75-pound black Labrador named Jade and two 5-month-old pointers named Rebel and Poacher — went missing around the top of Horseback Ridge and were last seen heading west toward the O'Brien Creek area, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The dogs are micro-chipped, the Sheriff's Office said. 

If anyone has seen the dogs, they are asked to contact Cathy Capps at 406-240-2550 or email blackdog@bigsky.net.

