Three tethered dogs went missing Sunday west of Missoula, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
The dogs — a 75-pound black Labrador named Jade and two 5-month-old pointers named Rebel and Poacher — went missing around the top of Horseback Ridge and were last seen heading west toward the O'Brien Creek area, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
The dogs are micro-chipped, the Sheriff's Office said.
If anyone has seen the dogs, they are asked to contact Cathy Capps at 406-240-2550 or email blackdog@bigsky.net.