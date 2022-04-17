Three years of headaches: Missoula Argentine restaurant persists despite challenges

The story of Montana’s only Argentine restaurant is one of resilience and tenacity and good humor in the face of a boatload of headaches.

There were about two dozen individual circumstances over the past three years that probably would have killed off any other small business, including almost nonstop construction around the storefront and a pandemic. But Empanada Joint owner Solange Brunet and her partner Will Maloney were determined to make it to the 10-year anniversary this spring.

The onset of COVID was grinding for the small downtown Missoula eatery, located at 123 E. Main Street.

And on top of that, construction of huge luxury hotels behind her shop and next door added one headache after another. Then, her landlord undertook a complicated effort to restore the historic façade of the Radio Central Building, which meant her storefront was blocked by scissor lifts and construction cones and her windows were covered in plastic for nearly seven months.

“It was insanely difficult,” Brunet said. “Every deadline was missed. Some days you want to cry, and other days you just want to shout ‘what the f---.’ People come in all the time and tell me they’re surprised we’re still alive.”

Now however, they’ve got a renovated interior that they’re finally showing off to customers. They’ve also got plans for a Sunday brunch menu and they’re going to use their food truck for more events this summer, including a food truck pod nearby.

The fact that the Empanada Joint is still in business is a minor miracle, according to Brunet and Maloney.

First, the pandemic forced Brunet to get creative. She shut down indoor eating at first.

“I wasn’t going to argue with people about masks,” she said.

She had to lay off her staff, although they did fine with federal and state unemployment. But Brunet, who worked as a landscaper and a bartender at Charlie B’s before she built the Empanada Joint from scratch, never took advantage of any federal COVID aid funding like the Paycheck Protection Program.

“I’ve done everything with a debit card,” she said, explaining that she was loath to take on debt.

So, she made empanadas by hand, alone in her shop, and sold them by the dozen and delivered to customers. Also, Maloney had purchased a food truck before the pandemic, which turned out to be their saving grace. They were able to find new customers at local breweries and events and get through the storefront shutdown, although their revenue was never as high without the storefront.

Meanwhile the downtown block where her shop is located has been rapidly changing in the last few years. First the historic Mercantile building was deconstructed and removed to build the new Marriott Hotel, and then a new six-story AC Hotel was built right next door. Then construction began on the new Wren hotel nearby. Then the work on the facade of her building began, and took way longer than she was originally told.

When her previous landlord sold the Radio Central building a few years ago, Solange said she negotiated a long-term lease. Without that, she said, she would probably be a victim of Missoula’s rising rents and lease rates.

“I’m not a strong businesswoman,” she said. “I’m not, and I’ll admit that to anybody. But I knew to do that.”

She’s spent tens of thousands of dollars upgrading the sewer and other infrastructure of the space she leases, so she wasn’t about to give up.

The removal of the old façade of the Radio Central Building and the restoration of the hundred-year-old brick has been a long, drawn-out process.

“We’ve had three years of construction going on around us,” Maloney said, shaking his head as he recalled all the miscommunication that happened along the way. Supply chain issues caused delays for their windows, but there were just all kinds of other problems as well.

A temporary wooden sheltered walkway blocked their entrance for much of that time, so most customers thought they were closed.

“One of the biggest battles was construction,” Brunet said. “We’ve got to make it so people can enter our shop. Nobody’s coming walking through all that to come to lunch. They don’t want to deal with it. And all our parking was blocked off.”

Brunet just grimaced when she recalled everything they went through, including closing the storefront for a year.

“It was devastating,” she said.

Recently, a sinkhole developed in the back parking lot, so now their parking spaces are just a giant pile of debris and a gaping pit where construction workers are trying to fix the issue. Brunet shook her head and smiled as she surveyed the scene out her back door.

But now, they’re showing off their new counters and their remodeled interior. They’ve got new customers from the food truck events, people who never knew they had a downtown storefront. And later this year, they’ll begin offering eggs Benedict and breakfast empanadas on Sundays.

They’ve also added new menu items for the weekday, including fried chicken Milanesa and el choripan, an Argentine brat that comes with chimichurri and a choice of a side salad, soup or sweet potato fries. They’ve also got plenty of homemade desserts and fruit empanadas.

Both Maloney and Brunet said that their regular customers are amazed that they survived the last three years, and they’re also excited about the new space.

“A lot of people that have been going through the construction have been so grateful that we are where we’re at right now,” Maloney said.

Brunet said that while Missoula is undergoing a lot of changes recently — not all of them good — the people here still care about supporting local entrepreneurs.

“Missoulians, they care about small businesses like ours and they don’t want to see them fail,” she said.

