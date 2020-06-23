Thunderstorms on the way for Missoula, western Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s late June, time for early thunderstorms in western Montana.

The first ones could come as early as Wednesday afternoon, in the midst of this short string of hot days where the mercury (figuratively speaking) climbs well into the 80s.

Some small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are in the forecast through Wednesday night. They’ll be what Ryan Leach called “pretty run-of-the-mill stuff” for June in Montana.

On Tuesday, Leach, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Missoula, was casting his eye farther down the road, to Sunday night and especially Monday.

What’s known in the weather world as a Yellowstone Low, so-called because it typically tracks over the park, will bring rain — at least a little throughout the region, in some places a quarter to a half an inch, and in one lucky but unknown spot west of the divide up to an inch.

“The way these come in you’ve got to be in the right spot relative to the front to pick up heavy rain,” Leach said.

Even just 24 hours in advance, it’s hard to predict where they’ll line up, he added. Wednesday’s thunderstorms will be spotty and followed by shower activity, if anything.