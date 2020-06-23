Thunderstorms on the way for Missoula, western Montana

It’s late June, time for early thunderstorms in western Montana.
The first ones could come as early as Wednesday afternoon, in the midst of this short string of hot days where the mercury (figuratively speaking) climbs well into the 80s.
Some small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are in the forecast through Wednesday night. They’ll be what Ryan Leach called “pretty run-of-the-mill stuff” for June in Montana.
On Tuesday, Leach, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Missoula, was casting his eye farther down the road, to Sunday night and especially Monday.
What’s known in the weather world as a Yellowstone Low, so-called because it typically tracks over the park, will bring rain — at least a little throughout the region, in some places a quarter to a half an inch, and in one lucky but unknown spot west of the divide up to an inch.
“The way these come in you’ve got to be in the right spot relative to the front to pick up heavy rain,” Leach said.
Even just 24 hours in advance, it’s hard to predict where they’ll line up, he added. Wednesday’s thunderstorms will be spotty and followed by shower activity, if anything.
“What we’re looking at for the weekend will be more of a drawn-out steady rain starting Sunday night,” Leach said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service was calling for high temperatures in Missoula of 89 on Wednesday, 83 and mostly sunny Thursday, sunny and near 89 on Friday and mostly sunny and 80 on Saturday. On Sunday the high drops to 73 degrees as the rains roll in.
For what it’s worth this far in advance, according to a different weather channel, the Fourth of July weekend shapes up mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s — ideal in the books of some, including ranchers putting up hay.
Meanwhile, fire season has yet to begin in these parts and by most indications won’t for a week or two. The weekly Northern Rockies Fire and Fuel Status report will be updated Wednesday, but last week’s indicated low fire danger throughout much of Montana, with green/wet fuels reported by Missoula, Kalispell, Kootenai and Dillon dispatch centers.
That’s in keeping with the National Interagency Fire Center’s four-month wildland fire potential outlook issued June 1. The Boise-based agency called for normal fire potential throughout Montana, Idaho, Washington, Wyoming and the Dakotas in June. It transitions to above normal potential in western Montana and northern Idaho in July, August and September.
