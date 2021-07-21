Thursday marks three months since Arden Pepion disappearance

Arden’s father, Aaron Pepion, has a camera with underwater searching capabilities the team has been using to look in the river. So far, nothing has turned up.

If more people were able to come help, Burd said the team would be able to cover more ground. She also hopes someone with drone licensing and capabilities can aid in the search.

While warmer weather has made recovery efforts easier, searchers have encountered beaver dams and bears (recently grizzlies) in some of their recent treks, Burd added. The area is also covered with thick brush.

Both Arbana and Arden's grandmother, Irene Pepion, have expressed frustration with the lack of answers and search efforts provided by Blackfeet Law Enforcement.

“I just feel like law enforcement isn’t doing anything,” Irene said on Wednesday.

Both she and Arbana reported they have not seen Blackfeet Law personnel searching in the area.

“I’m just upset,” Arbana said of how local officials have handled the case.