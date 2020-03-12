Thursday's weekday update on coronavirus

Additionally, the NAIA announced it is canceling winter sports championships, including the women's basketball national championship that was scheduled to be played in Billings next week, due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to this story from the Billings Gazette. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority," said the organization on its website.

A story from the Independent Record notes the Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System has implemented new screening measures for patients because of coronavirus concerns.

For most people, the coronavirus is not deadly, and the World Health Organization said it has a 3.4% mortality rate, which jumps for older people. That's more lethal than the flu, and the new coronavirus is highly contagious.