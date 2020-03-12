Thursday's weekday update on coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has started to have significant impacts to Montanans, although no one in the state has tested positive for the respiratory illness as of Thursday morning.

Thursday, the Big Sky Conference Championships were canceled out of caution for the health of all people involved. "The University of Montana team, the tournament's defending champions, were due to face off against Idaho State on Thursday night," wrote reporter Patrick Reilly.

Canceled

Basketball fans in Boise walk away from the stadium disappointed after learning the Big Sky Conference Championships were canceled. 

Also, Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian ordered all campuses to implement online and remote teaching as much as possible starting March 23. “MUS campuses will remain open and operational for students,” said the memo from Christian. “This includes residence halls, dining services, computer labs, and most other campus services. Employees will continue to report to work unless instructed otherwise or work-from-home accommodations are developed in individual cases.” Reporter Matt Neuman is on the story.

Additionally, the NAIA announced it is canceling winter sports championshipsincluding the women's basketball national championship that was scheduled to be played in Billings next week, due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to this story from the Billings Gazette. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority," said the organization on its website.

Montana Western takes on Oklahoma City

The NAIA women's national tournament was scheduled to be played in Billings March 18-24 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

A story from the Independent Record notes the Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System has implemented new screening measures for patients because of coronavirus concerns.

For most people, the coronavirus is not deadly, and the World Health Organization said it has a 3.4% mortality rate, which jumps for older people. That's more lethal than the flu, and the new coronavirus is highly contagious. 

The state  Department of Public Health and Human Services note 34 people have been tested in Montana with all negative results. Four people remain under monitoring. Just one person from Montana has tested positive, but that person was in Maryland, and the Health Department said the following about that case: "The one case reported to date is a Montana resident with travel-associated illness and no documented exposures or close contacts in Montana."
 
Watch the Missoulian.com for coverage as the situation develops in Montana.
 

 

