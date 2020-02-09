You are the owner of this article.
Thyr wins 100-mile Race to Sky
Thyr wins 100-mile Race to Sky

Race to Sky distant team

Teams in the 2020 Race to the Sky enjoyed a snowy trail. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Josi Thyr, a 26-year-old musher living in the Seeley Lake area, finished the 100-mile run of the Montana Race to the Sky sled dog race early Sunday, while her friend and mentor Jessie Royer threatened to turn the 300-mile race into a runaway.

Thyr, who grew up in Cataldo, Idaho, crossed the line at the Morrell Creek Trailhead north of Seeley Lake at 6:48 a.m. with her eight-dog team intact. Scott White, a Race to the Sky and Iditarod veteran from Snohomish, Washington, was 23 minutes behind at 7:11 a.m. Polson’s Charmayne Morrison, a student at Montana State University in Bozeman, placed third at 7:51 a.m.

All 10 mushers who entered the 100-mile finished the race from Lincoln to Seeley Lake by early afternoon Sunday. 

Royer, the only four-time champion of the Race to the Sky’s long race, reached the midway point at Owl Creek in the Swan Valley shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday — less than 24 hours after Saturday’s start in Lincoln. Gabe Dunham, a tour guide from Darby and last year’s runner-up, arrived roughly 3½ hours later.

By nightfall Clayton Perry of Choteau, and Cindy Gallea and Damon Ramaker of Minnesota were checked into the Owl Creek checkpoint near Holland Lake.

Leaders in the 300-mile race are expected to finish at Hi-Country Trading Post west of Lincoln sometime Monday afternoon or evening. There is a mandatory 6-hour layover at the White Tail Ranch 52 miles from the finish, and a floating 4-hour layover at any checkpoint during the race.

