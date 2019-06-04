Exactly 30 years ago, on the night of a massacre that killed and wounded thousands of Chinese students, Rose Tang dressed in all black and went to Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
“I went there to die,” Tang said. “I thought if I had to die for democracy, I would.”
Tang was one of thousands of students who joined in Tiananmen Square to protest the Communist Party’s control of China. The demonstrations called for democracy, free speech and a free press in China, and gained momentum as tens of thousands of others in Beijing joined.
However, the peaceful protests came to an abrupt stop when the government ordered the People’s Liberation Army to open fire on the protestors.
Tang survived to tell the tale. On Tuesday, she and Terry Weidner, who worked as a U.S. Embassy analyst during the protest, spoke about their experiences with students at Hellgate High School.
“I went to the square on the eve of the massacre, knowing something nasty would happen,” Tang said.
The night before the massacre, Tang led an all-night sit-in outside Zhongnanhai, the leadership compound for the Communist Party. The students' main objective was to continue occupying the square. They wanted their voices to be heard.
“They switched off all of the lights in the square,” Tang said. “Then we saw the bullets flying over our heads.”
Tang said students ducked from bullets, tanks plowed over people and the tents where they had camped, and bodies fell as students tried to block the military’s advance into the square.
The memory remains vivid in Tang’s mind, although the Chinese government has tried to erase the massacre from the country’s history through censorship and strict control of the internet.
“At the time, it was the most open period in Chinese history,” Weidner said. “Now, it is so buttoned up. Not just in terms of the print media but total control of the internet. No Google, no Twitter, no anything."
Although more than a million people joined the protests at Tiananmen Square in 1989, many deny their involvement, Tang said.
“To this day, even my own sister and a lot of my friends bought the Chinese government’s propaganda,” Tang said. “They believe the Chinese government did the right thing killing the students in exchange for 30 years of stability and prosperity.”
Tang mentioned that leaders of other countries, including President Donald Trump, have added to the praise.
“I know you’re doing history but I wanted to let you know that this is not history,” Tang said. “If we do not resist dictatorships, we do not fight for democracy, we do not fight for our rights, Tiananmen could happen to you. Tiananmen could happen to anybody.”
Tang said that she thinks more students are realizing the impact they can have by speaking out. At the time of the Tiananmen Square protests, Tang said she had no interest in politics. She first heard of them when she was walking by the square, shopping. But she realized she needed to be involved as more and more people began talking about democracy.
Maya Decker, a junior at Hellgate, said Tang’s talk reminded her of the importance of “recognizing the inherent privilege that each of us has as Americans” to speak out and have political dissent.
“I think it just gives us greater responsibility,” Decker said. “Especially with the global stratosphere and people that don’t have the ability to have political dissent.”
Decker, who hopes to go into foreign policy in the future, said the talk also reminded her that every vote and every action counts.
“We as citizens think that a single vote doesn’t matter or a single action doesn't matter, but that’s how wide-scale propaganda begins, so recognize that each of us should be more thoughtful and politically involved,” Decker said.
Although the issues students now are protesting — such as gun control and climate change — are different, Tang said they're similar to what she and other students were protesting 30 years ago because they come down to "basic rights."
“Just by talking to the young people here, elsewhere, they’re all so smart, so idealistic and so determined,” Tang said. “I’m really hopeful for our future.”
The event was sponsored by the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center and the Montana World Affairs Council.