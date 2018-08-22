Missoula County Public Schools may receive unexpected funding to add to their budgets this year after the Missoula Redevelopment Agency agreed Tuesday to share tax revenue that had been collected to help blighted areas with the schools, city and county.
If approved by the city, MCPS would receive more than $1 million of property tax money collected from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts, also known as Urban Renewal Districts.
By statute, the money cannot act as a surplus to the district to allow for extra programming, supplies or materials, MCPS Director of Communications Hatton Littman said. Instead, it will be put into a reserve account and used to lessen the burden on taxpayers of higher taxes resulting from increased school budgets.
The 2018-2019 budgets for elementary and high schools, which were unanimously passed by trustees Monday, did not factor in the unanticipated money.
Under the increased budgets approved by trustees, taxpayers in the combined K-12 districts will see an annual increase of $3.98 in homes valued at $200,000, while those living within the high school district will see a decrease of $5.33.
The main reason for the decrease was the restoration of state funding that had been cut in 2018.
However, not all state funding was restored, leaving taxpayers paying a little more than anticipated on the debt service for the Smart Schools 2020 bonds, which fund school construction.
The increased budgets will help cover costs associated with increased enrollment, Superintendent Mark Thane said in the meeting Monday.
The operations budget, paid for by voter-approved levies, will allow for five new elementary school teachers and one part-time high school teacher, as well as more bus routes.
“With regard to our transportation fund, we’re trying to be very conservative and respectful of not increasing the burden on taxpayers too much,” Littman said.
Even with the increased budgets, taxpayers can expect to pay less than projected if schools receive TIF money.
The city will hold a hearing to finalize the budget at 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 in Room 151 of the courthouse annex. The public hearing on the budget will start at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 in council chambers.