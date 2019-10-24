Some funders of a divisive political mailer supporting Missoula City Council candidates opposed to the use of tax increment financing have received hundreds of thousands of dollars in TIF funds for their business projects.
The group, a political action committee, or PAC, called Missoulians for Missoula, sent campaign mailers Monday supporting conservative candidates who have all voiced opposition to tax increment financing.
TIF is a city program managed by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency to improve infrastructure and subsidize private and public development by collecting a portion of property tax revenue in a specific district and reinvesting it into that district. The program has been criticized for keeping too much property tax revenue from going into the general city budget and being used to subsidize prosperous people's business ventures.
As previously reported by the Missoulian, Bretz RV received nearly $123,000 in TIF funding to aid an expansion project in 2015. The business’ controller, Brandon Bretz, donated $200 to the PAC, according to public campaign finance records. He did not respond to multiple calls requesting comment.
Tollefson Construction Inc. donated $2,000 to the PAC. The Frenchtown-based construction company, which formed an incidental committee in order to legally donate as a business rather than an individual, received more than a total of $150,000 in TIF money to aid construction of two apartment buildings behind what is now the South Crossing shopping center on Brooks Street in 2010 and 2012.
The company’s owner, Nate Tollefson, did not respond to a request to comment on the donation.
The limit on donations to individual candidates in this type of race is limited to $180. Donations to PACs are unlimited, and critics say they allow wealthy donors to have an outsize influence on political races.
The mailers say the candidates endorsed by the local Democratic Party committee support, among other things, a sales tax and "road diets" that cause traffic problems. The mailers contend the Republican-endorsed candidates will improve roads and traffic while lowering taxes.
The lone conservative council member, Jesse Ramos, recruited the PAC's favored candidates in an effort to increase conservative voices on the council.
Ramos, who is a vocal opponent of TIF, said regardless of anyone’s politics or contributions, he would continue to vote against all TIF requests, but understands why a business owner would take advantage of the option if it is available.
“Unfortunately, a lot of people in this town have gotten TIF money,” Ramos said. “I think it's wrong for anyone to take TIF money, regardless of their political affiliation. But I don’t think it’s the business owners' fault, I think its the City Council's fault for giving it to these wealthy, wealthy people.”
You have free articles remaining.
The mailers the PAC sent out have drawn more scrutiny than other ads during the City Council race as they’re the first ones to not only support a candidate, but to go after their opponents.
Lee Banville, author of “Covering American Politics in the 21st Century: An Encyclopedia of News Media Titans, Trends, and Controversies” and a University of Montana journalism professor, said these types of divisive mailers are rare in municipal elections.
“We haven't really seen this going on in city elections in Montana. If you go to a bigger place, the higher the stakes or the bigger the election, the more money in the elections, you’ll see more outside groups come in, but this is pretty unusual for a city election of this size,” Banville said.
“More now, people aren’t saying, 'I disagree with you on a policy,' it’s more, 'I don’t like you,' he said. "The politics have become more strident, and the fact that it gets down into your city ward races is pretty striking.”
Missoulians for Missoula has not named its founder or directors. The PAC is only required to name its treasurer, Katie Wenetta, who has worked as a treasurer for multiple conservative Montana committees and campaigns. The treasurer has not responded to multiple requests for information regarding the PAC’s leadership.
Ramos also pointed to the Montana Conservation Voters, a statewide PAC that has endorsed the liberal candidates in the race, as another deep-pocketed group influencing the election. Montana Conservation Voters has sent texts to city residents encouraging them to vote for the candidates they have endorsed, but have not run ads attacking their opponents.
Montana Conservation Voters is largely funded by the national League of Conservation Voters, receiving $38,000 for statewide campaigning from the national political action committee that is funded by thousands of donors from across the country. MCV and LCV both publish the names of their directors, something not required by law, but that adds transparency to who is controlling the fund.
The three candidates targeted by the Missoulians for Missoula mailers, Mirtha Becerra, Alex Fregerio and Nick Shontz, released a joint statement Wednesday condemning the ads.
“All three of us have worked hard to educate ourselves on complicated issues, and we communicate with people in our ward, knocking on doors and making ourselves available to discuss local concerns,” the three wrote. “We have run positive races and seek to unite and not divide our community. Tactics that are antagonistic and discredit opponents have no place in Missoula politics. Our community deserves better.”
Ramos, who has acted as a de facto leader for the group of candidates the Missoulians for Missoula mailer supported, said he was surprised by the mailers, and wasn’t sure if it would do more to hurt or help the candidates he has endorsed. He said he believes the content is accurate, but could have been worded differently.