‘Time to move on:’ Commission abandons old Miller Creek road

After months of debate, Missoula County Commissioners Juanita Vero and Dave Strohmaier decided last week to abandon a controversial right-of-way that divided a Miller Creek neighborhood.

Petitioners originally brought forward a proposal to alter an existing right-of-way to follow the old wagon road in order to create public access to the Bitterroot River and a Fish, Wildlife and Parks parcel next to the waterway.

Then, a second set of petitioners came back with another proposal to instead abandon the right-of-way altogether.

Proponents of alteration favored recreational access, while those in favor of abandonment focused on ecological impacts and financial effects on neighbors like the Oxbow Cattle Company.

The divisive pair of petitions hinged around the question of whether “substantially similar” access to the river exists anywhere else in the nearby area.

Over the course of the months-long proceedings, Commissioner Josh Slotnick recused himself from the discussions because of a conflict of interest.

His fellow commissioners ultimately voted against alteration and in favor of abandonment on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, after numerous public meetings regarding the petitions, five public commenters weighed in on the contentious proposals. Only one supported alteration.

However, Steve Niday with the county surveyor’s office also advised the commission that he favored alteration and opposed abandonment.

Neither alteration supporter was able to convince the commissioners to preserve and relocate the right-of-way in question.

“I would say that in the case that all things being equal, public sentiment and preference would be strong reasons to contemplate alteration, especially if there was no controversy involved,” said Strohmaier, calling the debate the longest petition process of his career. “But that is not the case before us today. All things are clearly, at least in my judgement, not equal.”

“I want to make a decision that follows the law and demonstrates common sense and is aligned with the spirit of previous intentions,” Vero added.

She cited a FWP representative who informed the commission the agency originally intended its parcel to be accessed via the river, not overland vehicles.

Strohmaier also said he worried about abandoning the right-of-way because it would be lost forever, but he concluded substantially similar access exists at other points along the Bitterroot River, including at the end of Old Bitterroot Road.

“It’s time to move on,” he said in support of abandonment. Vero agreed.