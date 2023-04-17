It will take almost four years to develop a new plan for restoring grizzly bears in wild country along the Montana-Idaho border, according to a proposed workplan submitted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

FWS filed its response on Friday to a federal court ruling ordering the agency to reconsider a grizzly reintroduction plan for the Bitterroot Ecosystem that had lain dormant for 22 years. In Alliance for the Wild Rockies et. al. vs FWS grizzly recovery coordinator Hilary Cooley and the State of Idaho, U.S. District Judge Don Molloy ruled that FWS had “unreasonably delayed” implementing its own 2000 decision to transplant 25 grizzlies to the recovery area.

“Now, almost 40 years have passed, and nothing has been done; no bears, no community advisory committee, no community or other educational instruction in towns or schools for bear safety, safe practices in garbage storage techniques, and other ways to reduce attracting bears,” Molloy wrote on March 15. He gave FWS until April 15 to present an updated timeline.

“Because of the change in circumstances arising from individual bears dispersing within the Bitterroot Ecosystem with greater regularity, the Service plans to take a fresh look at its strategy for supporting restoration of grizzly bears to the Bitterroot Ecosystem,” FWS wrote in its response to Molloy. “With the preparation of an EIS (environmental impact statement), the Service anticipates considering a range of alternatives, including options to facilitate natural recolonization through affirmative actions, such as identifying connectivity areas, addressing sanitation issues, future augmentation, and/or revising the recovery plan chapter for the Bitterroot Ecosystem. Because of the substantial public interest in the restoration of grizzly bears to the Bitterroot Ecosystem, the Service will conduct a public scoping process to invite input on the possible range of alternatives for consideration in the draft EIS.”

The case grew out of an effort in the 1990s to create an experimental population of grizzly bears in the Bitterroot Ecosystem — one of six recovery areas designated as grizzly habitat under the Endangered Species Act protection plan. While the 25,140-square-mile expanse of the Bitterroots along the Montana-Idaho border and an extensive roadless and wilderness complex farther west in Idaho were historic grizzly strongholds, the entire population was killed off in the early 20th century.

After almost 15 years of public debate and scientific research, FWS approved a plan to transplant 25 grizzly bears in the Bitterroot Ecosystem in 2000. Unlike naturally occurring grizzlies in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems, those Bitterroot bears would be an experimental population managed through a local community advisory committee.

But the FWS plan was finalized just as President Bill Clinton’s administration was transitioning to that of President George W. Bush. Bush’s Interior Department officials changed course in 2001 and chose a “no action” option. Confusingly, that 2001 proposed rule was never officially adopted.

“We’re very happy the Fish and Wildlife Service has committed to initiating a whole new National Environmental Policy Act process,” Alliance for the Wild Rockies Executive Director Michael Garrity said in an email on Monday. “That will include an open and transparent process, including public review and comment, to produce a Draft and Final Environmental Impact Statement and a new Record of Decision, rather than supplementing the outdated, never-implemented decision from two decades ago.”

Garrity called the Bitterroot Ecosystem “the lynchpin to recovering and delisting grizzly bears because it is the connecting corridor between the Cabinet-Yaak, Selkirk, Northern Continental Divide and Yellowstone ecosystems grizzly populations."

Grizzlies have had “threatened” status under the federal Endangered Species Act since 1975. Their recovery plan envisioned assisting or creating viable populations in six recovery areas of Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Washington. Two of those areas, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, now support about 1,000 grizzlies each.

But the other areas have struggled. Even with some transplanted bears, the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk recovery areas each have around 50 grizzlies. The North Cascades recovery area had a handful of bears but now appears to have no resident grizzlies.

The Bitterroot recovery area also has no confirmed resident grizzlies. But it has seen a growing number of bears from other areas exploring its landscape as well as other nearby Montana mountain ranges to the east.

The lack of a comprehensive recovery plan in the Bitterroot Ecosystem has meant some grizzlies captured there have been relocated back into their original ecosystems, instead of being allowed to colonize the new landscape.

FWS noted its workplan schedule “accounts for the agency’s significant workload and limited resources.” That includes another proposed grizzly reintroduction effort in the North Cascades Ecosystem. It also contends with FWS’s 12-month review of petitions from Montana and Wyoming to delist grizzlies from ESA protection in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems.

The Bitterroot plan will include participation with the Nez Perce Tribe, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks and several national forests. Public scoping of the process should begin this winter. A final record of decision could be released around October 2026.