Veterinarian Sam Mitchell has rarely seen a deluge of puppies and kittens like the one currently taking over the Humane Society of Western Montana.

New canine patients like 9-month-old Milo, a mixed-breed puppy, have been pouring into the Humane Society with increasing frequency, Mitchell said. Missoula's pet community also feels the risk of a parvo uptick and a recent case of leptospirosis.

All that gets compounded by a widespread veterinarian shortage — one that likely could take a decade to level out.

“There already was a shortage (before the pandemic),” explained Marta Pierpoint, executive director at the Humane Society of Western Montana. “Now it’s extreme. We’re starting to see the effects.”

Education constraints, industry shifts and impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic all contribute to the alarming trend.

Mitchell, who leads shelter medical care at the Humane Society, said the number of vet schools nationwide is insufficient.

“They haven’t really increased in a meaningful way their class size,” Mitchell added. That’s despite a 2018 study that indicated veterinary medicine needed more than 6,000 new vets to enter the workforce.

In Montana, there are no veterinarian education programs, even though cows outnumber people in Big Sky Country more than 2:1.

Quality of life in the field presents another challenge. Prior to the pandemic, veterinarians across the country reported dissatisfaction on the job, related to long hours, student debt and excessive standards for entry. When the pandemic forced providers to retool their operations, many in the industry simply retired.

“Everybody should’ve seen this coming,” Pierpoint observed.

The corporatization of veterinary medicine has impacted the availability of care as well. Increasingly, small independent vet clinics are being purchased by larger corporations. Mitchell said vet schools champion private practices as a path to financial stability after vet school, but the chain clinics have reduced that option while student debt is soaring.

At Washington State University, the closest vet school for Montanans, the resident total cost to attend is $202,673. The average indebted student graduates with $118,230 in debt, according to the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges.

“It changes the field quite a bit,” Mitchell said.

Even vet technicians are in short supply, Pierpoint noted. In Missoula, where a local joke once claimed every new resident got a water bottle and a Labrador on arrival, the impacts of the shortage can feel outsized.

The ramifications include increased costs and, as a result, decreased access to care. Lower-income and rural populations are particularly at risk for going without veterinary attention, Pierpoint pointed out. Those risks are felt across Western Montana, particularly on reservations, where the Humane Society conducts outreach missions every summer.

“People who are already disadvantaged are worse off,” Pierpoint said. “It’s inequitable.”

The lack of care, especially spay and neuter services, is leading to a growing animal population, which puts additional strain on providers like the Humane Society. Pierpoint and Mitchell confirmed they’re seeing growing numbers of puppies and especially kittens at their facility on U.S. 93.

The Humane Society provides clinics in Missoula as a stopgap measure, but Mitchell and Pierpoint agreed large-scale interventions need to take place to address the lack of veterinary providers.

“There has to be a suite of solutions,” Pierpoint stressed.

Pierpoint and Mitchell would like to see lowered tuition, increased pay and growth in the vet tech education pipeline. Pierpoint also pointed out the need to recognize the role of providers like the Humane Society in the landscape of veterinary care within communities. She said shelter medicine programs like the Humane Society’s are a complement to private practices, not competition.

Luke Anderson, an emergency veterinarian in Missoula, echoed the sentiments of Mitchell and Pierpoint. He said he and his colleagues are feeling the vet shortage, and it’s leading to gaps in vaccinations and pet dentistry more than all other forms of care.

That’s dangerous, Anderson explained, because bacteria in an animal’s mouth can travel into the blood and then into the heart, lungs and liver.

Other issues include less preventative care and challenges prioritizing patients. In his work as an emergency vet, Anderson constantly has to balance the urgent needs of animals on the spectrum of critical care.

“The vet industry faces a challenge figuring out how to prioritize care,” he said.

Anderson suggested pet owners should be proactive and aware that wait times for appointments are longer than usual. In the case of emergencies, he said many vets maintain open appointments every day, and the valley’s two emergency vet clinics are available too.

He also urged patience and understanding, and he was hopeful the industry will find a remedy to the shortage.

“Businesses will evolve to meet the needs of the community,” Anderson said. “…But it takes time.”