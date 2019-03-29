The green dot of death adorns about a dozen 110-year-old Norway maple trees in the vicinity of Caffé Dolce.
The fate of the historic maples is based on their doing what trees do best, which is grow. But their skyward stretch is interfering with NorthWestern Energy’s power lines, creating potential hazards. Their top branches were trimmed for years, but they’ve reached the point where the trunks are just too tall, according to Marie Anderson, the city’s urban forestry specialist.
The power lines are about 40 feet above the ground.
“We do everything we can to try to prune them,” Anderson said. “But the trees that we identified for removal, by industry standards, can’t be pruned any longer due to structural degradation.”
The trees that will be removed are mainly on Beckwith between Brooks and Plymouth streets, Anderson said. Trees along Brooks also sport the painted green dots that signify those that are coming out.
NorthWestern Energy will pay $250 for each replacement tree, which will be a native species that doesn’t grow quite so tall.
“We have a replacement plan to plant more trees than are coming out in this area,” Anderson said. “We want the right tree in the right place.”
Both Anderson and Jo Dee Black, a spokesperson for NorthWestern Energy, said it’s a difficult but necessary decision to remove the mature trees.
“The branches can grow into lines or close to lines, and in a windstorm the branches can break off and knock out the lines,” Black said.
“We have to weigh everything when it comes to public safety,” Anderson added. “When a tree produces substantial risk, that outweighs the value of the tree in the urban forest.”
The tree removal is scheduled to begin in mid-April, with a contractor felling the trees and NorthWestern Energy cleaning up the debris, which will be composted. Anderson said it’s the first phase of a tree replacement project that’s been in the process for a few years.
The trees are on the boulevard on the city’s right of way. Area neighbors received letters earlier this week about the tree removal, and Anderson said she hasn’t had responses from anyone.
Anderson expects the new trees will be planted in 2020.
“Our No. 1 goal is to save trees wherever and however we can, but sometimes that’s just not possible,” Anderson said.