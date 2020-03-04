Toole Avenue property owner requests rezoning to allow for high-density development

The owner of several Westside residential properties on Toole Avenue is requesting to rezone the properties to allow for higher density development.
The Missoula City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 9, to rezone the properties at 724, 730 and 738 Toole Ave. from residential to community business. The proposed zoning at the northeast corner of Toole Avenue and Milton Street would allow for residential and neighborhood commercial development, which could including offices, restaurants and retail.
At the council's Land Use and Planning Committee on Wednesday, Property owner Kelly Castleberry said that he isn't yet sure what redevelopment of the properties across from Little McCormick Park would look like, but said that he intends for them to remain residential, although at a higher density than currently allowed.
"I’m not sure how many I’m going to do and how I’m going to design it yet," Castleberry said. "I want to kind of get through this process and see what I'm looking at zoning wise."
Castleberry said he would also like to have the option for potential commercial use in the future. He currently rents the properties, which include two single family houses, and a four-plex at 738 Toole that comprises a three-unit residence with a detached building.
Councilor Heidi West noted that the proposed rezoning of the Toole Avenue properties was out for agency comment while the council was also seeing the Fourth Street condo project, which was objected by dozens of residents in the University District.
In that project, the council recently gave a green light for a developer to build as many as 48 condo units on a property that currently has six market-rate single-family homes and a three-unit house. Members of the public criticized everything from the high price point to its effect blocking sunlight, but the developer also noted 40 people signed a waiting list to live in the new condos.
"I just think it's a kind of similar scenario," West said. "I don't know that I'm disappointed that there's less public here to comment on it or relieved, but I do think it's an interesting parallel of where these properties are located in our community."
Castleberry told the Missoulian that he contemplated redeveloping the properties after a number of businesses moved into a new building across the street at 812 Toole Ave., which houses apartments and ground-floor commercial spaces.
The two craftsman-style individual family homes located at 724 and 730 Toole Ave. are part of the Missoula Downtown Historic District because of their association with railroad development.
Emy Scherrer, Missoula’s historic preservation officer, said the area by the railroad area was added to the Downtown Historic District in the early 2000s to "incorporate how the railroad developed over time and led to the development of the residential neighborhoods downtown Missoula."
Scherrer said that although the 724 and 730 Toole Ave. properties contribute to the historic district, they are not individually listed on National Register of Historic Places or the local register, which means they are not protected because the city does not currently have any protections for historic districts with the exception of Fort Missoula.