Toole County IDs Missoula County men recovered from Marias River

The Toole County Coroner’s office identified Thursday the two Missoula County men whose bodies were recovered from the Marias River.
They are Jared Russell, 43, from Missoula, and Jerid Kirschenheiter, 40, from Clinton.
The men’s bodies were examined at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula. Toole County Coroner Dan Whitted said their cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was an accident, according to a news release.
Ashley Nerbovig
Crime and Courts Reporter
