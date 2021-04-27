Top o' the world: Rooftop bar set to open at new downtown Missoula hotel

There have been some decent attempts at opening a rooftop bar in Missoula over the years, but the first one that truly qualifies as the very top of the building will open at the AC Hotel downtown at 175 N. Pattee Street sometime in June.
The 7R Bar is so named because you have to take the elevator to the 7th floor, which is the rooftop of the six-story hotel, to get there. When the doors open, you walk outside to wide-open sights of the entire city and valley.
Only the infrastructure of the hotel and the elevator shaft prevent a 360-degree view. But the nighttime lights of Missoula, the sunrises and sunsets, fireworks from the baseball stadium and almost everything else will be visible to those sipping beverages on the patio.
"We'll have string lights, some speakers and sort of a mix of seating," explained Andrew Gault, a senior project manager with HomeBase Montana, the development group that built the hotel. "Some soft seating, a communal table, a little firepit. I think it's going to be a really dynamic space and pretty much the best views in town."
The hotel secured a full liquor license, and the ground-floor AC Lounge and the 7R Bar will be open to anyone regardless of whether they are staying at the hotel. You also don't have to be a guest to use the hotel's valet parking service, although there are two public parking garages nearby on Front Street.
The staff of the hotel is putting the finishing touches on the rooftop space right now. There'll be huge planter boxes with flowers and a drink rail to prevent people from being able to set their cups too close to the edge.
"We're hoping that this will be open around Memorial Day or a little after, so we'll be having a grand opening in June," explained Lacy DeQuattro, area director of sales for the AC Hotel and the Residence Inn by Marriott next door.
Nearby, Plonk has an outdoor cocktail and eating area on a lower roof, but it's not located at the top of that building. The new VRTX Fitness center on Russell Street has a rooftop deck for its Apex Bistro that's available to the public. Other restaurants and businesses in Missoula have decks and rooftop patios, but not all of them are fully open to the public. The 7R Bar promises to be a place where tourists and locals can mingle and take in the sights of the surrounding mountains and the Clark Fork River.
The new Missoula Public Library just a few blocks to the east should be open by summer, and the new Wren hotel across the street is expected to be open sometime in 2022.
The AC Hotel has a basement tenant space that could eventually be used for a "speakeasy-style" restaurant and bar in the future, but there's no solid plans for that yet, Gault said.
No part of the $25 million hotel was built using public money, but the Missoula Redevelopment Agency did use $1.8 million in Tax Increment Financing to demolish the old building on the site, salvage materials, remake the sidewalk, add street trees and install lighting, among other things. The money will be paid back by the new property taxes generated by the hotel.
Ellen Buchanan, the director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, noted that the AC Hotel is the first large commercial project constructed under the new design excellence standards adopted by the city.
"This intersection is rapidly being transformed from a completely dead area into a hub of activity through the private investment being made on three of the four corners," she said. "The construction of Conflux, renovation of the old hotel on the southeast corner into a 65-room boutique hotel (the Wren) and the construction of the AC by Marriott is going to energize this part of downtown in much the same way that Front Street has been and continues to be transformed."
The aging CenturyLink building on the northwest corner of the intersection of Pattee and Main is also due for a change, Buchanan noted.
"It is likely just a matter of time before the CenturyLink building becomes too valuable for its current use and we see a new redevelopment on the last corner," Buchanan noted.