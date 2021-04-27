Top o' the world: Rooftop bar set to open at new downtown Missoula hotel

The staff of the hotel is putting the finishing touches on the rooftop space right now. There'll be huge planter boxes with flowers and a drink rail to prevent people from being able to set their cups too close to the edge.

"We're hoping that this will be open around Memorial Day or a little after, so we'll be having a grand opening in June," explained Lacy DeQuattro, area director of sales for the AC Hotel and the Residence Inn by Marriott next door.

Nearby, Plonk has an outdoor cocktail and eating area on a lower roof, but it's not located at the top of that building. The new VRTX Fitness center on Russell Street has a rooftop deck for its Apex Bistro that's available to the public. Other restaurants and businesses in Missoula have decks and rooftop patios, but not all of them are fully open to the public. The 7R Bar promises to be a place where tourists and locals can mingle and take in the sights of the surrounding mountains and the Clark Fork River.

The new Missoula Public Library just a few blocks to the east should be open by summer, and the new Wren hotel across the street is expected to be open sometime in 2022.

The AC Hotel has a basement tenant space that could eventually be used for a "speakeasy-style" restaurant and bar in the future, but there's no solid plans for that yet, Gault said.