Tough time for trees: Old logging lands need lots of work

POTOMAC — Trees talk in rings and needles, and the trees along Gold Creek are cranky.

The life story of a 35-year-old Douglas fir appears in a core of wood the size of a long kitchen match. The growth rings near its bole, or center, expand a quarter-inch a year during its youth. The outer rings, chronicling the past decade, squish together in sixteenths of an inch or less.

“It was growing really well and then it just closed in,” Bureau of Land Management forester Kyle Johnson said, examining the core he’d just drilled out of the trunk. Grabbing a branch, Johnson displayed the frazzled, needleless tips. In addition to fighting for water with five other trees inside a hula hoop’s circle of space, the fir was having its photosynthesis capacity nibbled away by tussock moth caterpillars.

The rolling hillsides flanking Gold and Belmont creeks once rumbled with industrial logging that supplied the mills southwest in Bonner, Missoula and Frenchtown. Today, most of that 117,000-acre basin belongs to the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation or The Nature Conservancy (which plans to transfer its holdings there to public ownership).

What those hillsides should look like has brought a crowd of stakeholders to the table for an exercise in restoration forestry. The tussock moths and other destructive insects thrive in overstocked, single-age tree stands. Those stands are so homogeneous and crowded because they’ve all grown back at once since the hillside was clear-cut in the 1980s.

“A lot of people stood out in the field together trying to figure out what to do,” said Chris Bryant of The Nature Conservancy. “We weren’t there to log it and get a bunch of stuff to the mills and make money. This work is cost — an investment in the forest. We’re trying to find ways of getting that cost down so it makes it possible to do things at scale.”

In addition to the public agencies, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have an interest in the landscape. The Gold Creek basin abuts the Flathead Indian Reservation’s South Fork Jocko Tribal Primitive Area, and the tribes have Reserved Treaty Rights Land claims beyond the reservation in places they historically traveled, gathered food and maintained forest conditions.

Industrial logging activity drained many of the marshes and wetlands where foragers sought camas bulbs and other edible plants. Modern-day wildfires have been much more destructive to meadows than the small-scale burns routinely set by tribal people.

Returning the forest to something resembling what the Salish and Kootenai recall guides much of the work now going on around Gold and Belmont creeks. That means making the place more productive for wildlife, more resilient to wildfire, more attractive to people who want to recreate there and more affordable to manage.

“I hope we’re humble enough to not say we’re making a forest for anything,” Bryant said. “We’re using the best available science to create a forest that’s all those things. I can’t predict 50 or 100 years from now what society is going to expect from that forest. But nobody has aspirations to get back to industrial forest management on this landscape. I don’t see an industrial timber era with practices we’ve seen in the past having any chance of being sustainable at all.

“We want to set the forest up for a lot more decision space in the future,” Bryant added. “That way, when some future fire comes through the landscape, there’s not a concern that it will set everything back to zero. That space won’t be there in the future if we just leave things the way they are now.”

What to cut?

The types of trees popular for holiday cutting — Douglas fir, subalpine fir and spruce — suffer a lot of cosmetic damage from defoliating insects. These tussock moths and spruce bud worms eat a tree’s new needles in their caterpillar stages, before metamorphosing into moths and laying more eggs. The needle loss alone won’t kill the tree, but over several years, the stress can pile onto drought and other factors and result in a weakened forest stand.

The situation gets aggravated as the stand grows thicker. At one point in their life cycle, the bug larvae release strands of silk that let them sail from tree to tree in the breeze. Crowded stands make it that much easier to find a new food supply.

“They hone in on stands where the trees are stressed and without growing space,” Johnson said. “By breaking up the layers in the forest, the larvae can’t turn back into moths and fly back up in the trees again. They’re always trying to move from the understory to the overstory through their life cycle.”

In the short term, it also leaves the tree with a frizzy appearance no amount of ornamentation can disguise.

Tussock moth infestations boomed in 2019 on hillsides around Missoula. However, their success triggered other responses that have reduced the problem.

“A virus catches up with them after about three years and knocks back the population,” said DNRC entomologist Amy Gannon. “The tussock moths have dropped significantly from where they were a few years ago.”

Douglas fir beetles, on the other hand, have started an upswing across western Montana. Similar to the mountain pine beetle that’s been attacking Ponderosa and lodgepole pine trees, fir beetles attack mature trees by burrowing into their trunks and consuming their internal nutrients.

Better carbon storage

The bugs do far more than cosmetic damage. Insect-damaged forest stands sequester 69% less carbon than undamaged trees, according to a study recently published in Frontiers in Forests and Global Change.

“Our study has great potential to inform where those forestry dollars should go,” said Leigh Greenwood, a co-author on the Frontiers paper and forest health program director for The Nature Conservancy. “The infrastructure bill is the level where this research touches down.”

For example, it justifies the removal of spending caps on the REPLANT Act, which pays for seed nurseries and reforestation activity on public lands. The program was limited to spending $30 million a year before the infrastructure bill increased that to $266 million annually.

Greenwood cautioned the study doesn’t prescribe what should happen at the acre-by-acre level. Some places might need people planting bags of saplings on hillsides, while others need removal of competitors to help struggling species along.

“A place with a long history of logging needs a different approach from an area with hands-off management,” Greenwood said. “Many insects and diseases are native. When they become highly damaging, it’s often because we’ve done something, like inappropriately suppressing fire for way too long. What the study shows is you are not helpless — you can make choices.”

BLM has contracted with small-scale logging firms to thin out the trees, whose loggers remove as many as 8,000 trunks per acre while leaving the large trees behind.

“Those trees used to support the mills in Bonner, which had the largest plywood mill in the world at one time,” Johnson said. “But these lands were managed initially by Native people before the 1900s, when the government ceded this to the railroads for mining and timber industry.

"With the BLM taking it back into public ownership, a lot of what we’re pursuing is trying to push it back to some point of variability. We want a range of conditions with wide-spaced, large-diameter lodgepole, Ponderosa pine, western larch and Douglas fir. These stands will not get to the point we want without manipulation of the growing spaces between the trees.”

