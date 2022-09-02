Touring Missoula's farms: Bike to Barns adds new stops

Carrie and Marcus Schaffer have taken a learn-as-they-go approach to raising animals on their hobby farm on Big Flat Road about seven miles west of Missoula.

They've gradually taken on caring for horses, pot-bellied pigs, a small herd of Nigerian dwarf goats, a loud African grey goose, a couple alpacas, a miniature cow and six dogs. They never intended to have such a diverse group, but one thing always leads to another for the couple.

"That's why we decided on the name What the Farm," Carrie explains, laughing. "It's like, 'What the Farm' are we doing?"

This year, they decided to take part in the fourth annual Bike to Barns event, a self-guided bike tour of agricultural operations in the Missoula area. It's the largest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit Community Food and Agriculture Coalition.

Essentially, anyone can sign up to tour as many as 12 local farms at a time of their choosing between now and Oct. 2. The last day to sign up is Sept. 26.

"All the proceeds directly benefit our programs that focus on supporting beginning farmers and ranchers and work to conserve agricultural lands," explained Claire Grisham, the membership and events coordinator at the program. "Proceeds also support our food access programming like our Double SNAP Dollars program and then the Senior Nutrition Program that's at farmers markets."

Grisham said it's an interactive and engaging way for people to learn about how much agriculture there is in the Missoula Valley. Other stops include the Red Hen berry farm, the Green Bench apple orchard and Turner Farms, where you can see more animals and buy locally raised meat and vegetables.

At What the Farm, the Schaffers will let kids feed the goats, pet the pigs and cow and ask any questions they like.

They decided to become a stop on this year's tour because they both really enjoy biking.

"And we thought it would be fun to share the farm," Marcus said.

Participants will be able to eat and purchase local food at some stops and even win prizes. There's a new family-friendly route, the traditional route, and a new advanced route that includes What the Farm. Riders will get a full adventure package they need for a self-guided tour through the Orchard Homes, Target Range and Big Flat neighborhoods. The only farm that requires advance notice of when you show up is What the Farm, and details will be provided upon registration.

The pricing options are $35 for an individual, $20 for kids, $65 for a couple, $100 for a family pack and $120 for a group of four. The kit includes a bike route map, special farm stand offers, a T-shirt or reusable tote, a bingo game to win prizes and meal vouchers.

"This event has grown so much over the last few years," said Jennifer Zaso, the coalition's communications and development director.

They started with just 40 people in 2019 and by 2021 they had just under 300 people participate.

"We expect the event to grow substantially again this year," Zaso continued. “People are looking for unique outdoor experiences, that also give back to their communities. Bike to Barns connects people to the farmers who grow their food, creates fun memories, while also giving back to local agriculture and food access programming in their community.”

Jane McAllister is one of the participants every year in the event.

"The first time I registered, I had no idea there were so many wonderful small farms all around Missoula," she said. "My friends and I make a day if it by bicycling to the small farms, purchasing beautiful produce, meeting local farmers, and having a potluck afterwards. We can do it when it works with our schedules and we love getting the exercise."

To register and find out all the details, visit online at cfacmontana.org.