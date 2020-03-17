Tourism businesses feeling the coronavirus hit, even before MT cases reported

“We had a pretty big wilderness trip that just got canceled. The guy called from California and said he owns a bunch of restaurants and they're all closed so he had to cancel,” Stoneman said. “There’s a trickle down effect with other people’s financial problems from this.”

In addition to the canceled backcountry trip, he said both weddings he had booked for May were in the process of canceling, which would impact the wedding venue, as well as empty out most of the beds in his lodging facility for the month.

In addition to cancellations, he said he was having to deal with the decision of whether to place hundreds of thousands of dollars in product and equipment orders for the business. As of now, he said he had more reservations than ever before, but didn't know how many would hold up.

“We’re still waiting to figure out exactly what’s happening. They might view Montana as a safe haven, with people not wanting to fly or leave the country. They’re able to pick and choose whether they want to be around people here; keep social-distancing and all of that stuff,” he said. “The hardest part is not being able to make definite plans. We could cut our losses and hold off on retail orders and equipment orders and call the whole thing off, but I feel like I have to keep moving forward with some hope and optimism.”