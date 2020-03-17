Tourism businesses feeling the coronavirus hit, even before MT cases reported

Montana’s tourism-related businesses were already feeling the strain of coronavirus impacts before the state registered its first positive case, as people began to reconsider travel plans according to two studies by researchers at the University of Montana.
One of the two studies, both released Tuesday by the UM Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, found that more than a third of the 394 travel-related businesses surveyed in the state had seen cancellations due to coronavirus concerns as of last Wednesday, at least two days before the state’s first confirmed cases were reported.
Authors of the survey, conducted between March 11 and March 13, said the fact that nearly 400 businesses responded to the survey in just 48 hours showed a high level of interest and concern among the industry in how the public health emergency would affect their livelihood.
Norma Nickerson, the director of the ITRR, said the institute would continue doing the same survey every two weeks to track how businesses were being impacted as the virus spreads, or potentially dissipates.
“It's not just tourism that’s going to be impacted. It's huge,” she said. “In 2008 there was a small dip in visitation and bed tax collection, which is a good indicator. This is not going to be a small tick this time, especially if it goes into the busy season of July and August like Trump said yesterday.”
The businesses reporting the biggest hits were hotels and accommodations, with nearly 50% of respondents in the category reporting cancellations due to fears of COVID-19 transmission.
The other study released by the ITRR found both Montanans and out-of-state tourists were currently more concerned with the economic impact of coronavirus than on the impact on their own health or the health of their community, with 87% of people reporting they were concerned or very concerned about the economic impacts of the virus.
Only about half of Montanans reported they were concerned for their own health, while about two-thirds said they were concerned about the health of their community. Both of those statistics were somewhat higher for out-of-staters.
The relatively lower concern among Montanans about health, however, did not carry over to their outlook on domestic travel plans, with Montanans more likely to be canceling or considering booked travel plans within Montana and the United States.
The fears of economic impacts, rather than health impacts, was working its way into the tourism industry as well.
Darwon Stoneman, co-owner of Glacier Raft Company, which includes not only his rafting business, but also outdoor retail, a wedding venue and lodgings, said the coronavirus, whether it was widespread in Montana or not, was causing his business to take a hit.
“We had a pretty big wilderness trip that just got canceled. The guy called from California and said he owns a bunch of restaurants and they're all closed so he had to cancel,” Stoneman said. “There’s a trickle down effect with other people’s financial problems from this.”
In addition to the canceled backcountry trip, he said both weddings he had booked for May were in the process of canceling, which would impact the wedding venue, as well as empty out most of the beds in his lodging facility for the month.
In addition to cancellations, he said he was having to deal with the decision of whether to place hundreds of thousands of dollars in product and equipment orders for the business. As of now, he said he had more reservations than ever before, but didn't know how many would hold up.
“We’re still waiting to figure out exactly what’s happening. They might view Montana as a safe haven, with people not wanting to fly or leave the country. They’re able to pick and choose whether they want to be around people here; keep social-distancing and all of that stuff,” he said. “The hardest part is not being able to make definite plans. We could cut our losses and hold off on retail orders and equipment orders and call the whole thing off, but I feel like I have to keep moving forward with some hope and optimism.”
As many of Montana's past industries, such as timber and mining, have subsided, tourism has largely filled the void. But still, many of those jobs are part time or temporary, and both Stoneman and Nickerson said they were concerned for those workers.
With many ski hills across the West closing early to prevent the spread of coronavirus, seasonal workers who make their way from ski resort jobs to summer outdoor tourism jobs were already out of work, and their prospects for the future were in flux.
"Hospitality is a lot people working seasonal, part time, so you always wonder what's going to happen to them," Nickerson said. "A lot of people are going to be without a paycheck, so how do they pay rent and get food? My son lives in town with four other guys, and I can say to them come on, let's go to Costco and get you some food. They have one more paycheck coming, so it's tough."
Reporter Patrick Reilly contributed to this story.