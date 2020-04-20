Tourism industry 'devastated' in MT but glimmers of good news remain

"As an organization, our purpose is to attract visitors to Western Montana, but in the current state our messaging has obviously changed," said Racene Friede, President and CEO of Glacier Country Tourism. "Our purpose now is to remind travelers that now is not the right time to come to Montana, give them a little future travel inspiration, and welcome them back when the time is right."

She noted that about one-third of all tourists in Montana come to western Montana.

Neilan and McGowan know how important it will be to get the tourism industry back up and running if and when the U.S. beats back the coronavirus. So for now, they’re focused on getting people to think about Montana for their trips when the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview mirror.

“We need to focus on being inspiring and having uplifting messaging, providing people with beautiful imagery to keep them hopeful and keep them dreaming,” Neilan said. “There is going to be an end to this. I know it doesn’t seem like it right now.”

There is a silver lining, she noted.