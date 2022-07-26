Tourist dies near Two Medicine

A Florida man died on Tuesday after falling on a steep off-trail slope of Rising Wolf Mountain in Glacier National Park.

The unidentified 79-year-old's death was the third mountaineering fatality in a week at the park. Searchers retrieved the bodies of Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, both experienced local climbers, on Monday after they died attempting to climb Dusty Star Mountain near St. Mary Lake.

The Florida man was on a rocky slope above Two Medicine Campground when he fell, according to Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman. Climbing companions were able to reach him and yell for help.

Two Bear Air's helicopter diverted from recovering the bodies of Kennedy and Beard to assist with the Rising Wolf rescue. The man was unconscious when he reached the Two Medicine Ranger Station and was later declared dead while being transported to a hospital.

Two Bear Air and Minuteman Aviation helicopters were also involved in assisting overdue mountain climbers from Mount Logan, about 2 miles away from the Dusty Star incident. The climbers were engaged in a long-distance ridge run and got waylaid by unseasonably deep snow and ice on the route. They were spotted and airlifted during the search for Kennedy and Beard.

Despite the crush of emergency events in the past week, Kerzman said there did not appear to be any connecting factors beyond coincidence.

"There's just a lot of people out in the park enjoying the nice weather," Kerzman said. However, she added climbing in Glacier has specific risks and dangers due to brittle sedimentary rock formations that can crumble or avalanche easily.

This was the fourth climbing death in Glacier Park for 2022. A teenager died in a suspected fall while climbing Mount Brown near Lake McDonald in June.