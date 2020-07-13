Tracing coronavirus through the pages of time

It took our beloved house pets columnist to introduce us to the coronavirus.
Joan Fessenden, who also wrote organic chemistry textbooks, penned a weekly column for the Missoulian from 1968 to 1985. She made this newspaper’s first references to the virus that ravages the world today back in the early ‘80s.
“Don't ignore diarrhea,” Fessenden warned in a piece that ran on Oct. 19, 1983.
“In 1978 a severe diarrheal disease of dogs, caused by a type of virus called a coronavirus, swept across the country. Many dogs, including one of ours, died in this epidemic. Coronavirus seems to be back again. There is no way to prevent this disease. If your dog does develop diarrhea, see your veterinarian. Prompt treatment can save the dog's life.”
And so it began. Sort of.
It wasn’t until 1992 that “coronavirus” resurfaced on these pages, this time in an info/ad written by Sue Neff, owner of Neff’s Animal Specialties on South Stephens Avenue.
“You've probably heard of canine parvovirus and had your pet vaccinated against that highly contagious disease, which causes vomiting, diarrhea and even death,” Neff wrote on June 14. “You may not be aware, however, that another potentially lethal disease with very similar symptoms may be stalking your dog. Coronavirus is the second leading cause of viral diarrhea in dogs.”
In a couple of similar ads in 1994, Neff included the coronavirus on lists of diseases adult dogs should be vaccinated against, along with the likes of distemper, rabies and leptospirosis.
Then it was the 21st century and the SARS year of 2003.
On March 25, a Knight Ridder Newspaper story out of Washington, D.C., said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control believed that Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, “a mutated killer cousin of the common cold,” was infecting people, not dogs, and was spreading quickly around the world. It had already killed 17.
It was “a never-before-seen member of the coronavirus family.” There was no known cure for coronaviruses, “so named because their shape resembles a crown.”
The virus had first raised its head in November 2012 in the southern Guangdong province of China. Not until March did Chinese government officials reveal that nearly three dozen people had died and almost 800 were ill from it. Within days, the death toll had climbed to 54 worldwide.
“One promising sign is that the likely cause of the killer disease can grow easily in labs,” an Associated Press wire story on April 8 reported. “Lab cultivation would allow researchers to test possible treatments for use in first-generation vaccines, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.”
SARS was contained by the end of July that year. Nearly 800 people worldwide died from it, none in the United States.
And so it ended, right?
Skip ahead another 10 years, to a Jan. 4, 2013, article written by David Erickson, then with the Ravalli Republic, now the business reporter for the Missoulian:
“Scientists at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton are scrambling to research and understand a deadly new virus that has sparked fears of a SARS-like outbreak. The newly identified coronavirus first caught the attention of scientists when it claimed the life of a man in Saudi Arabia this past September.”
The new coronavirus, Erickson wrote, is “a nightmare for scientists because it can spread rapidly from person to person through the air. Until SARS, coronaviruses were viewed by most scientists as relatively harmless causes of the common cold.”
That coronavirus came to be called MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.
Tammy Powers, infection prevention coordinator at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, amplified in a health page column on June 3, 2014.
“The virus, believed to originate from bats or camels, has claimed the lives of 30 percent of the people who have acquired it,” Powers wrote. “Saudi Arabia reported the first case of MERS in 2012, and since its discovery, more than 614 laboratory-confirmed cases of MERS have been reported to the World Health Organization, with 181 deaths.”
MERS wasn’t much of a threat, yet, in the United States, but the CDC recommended health care workers prepare for it by stocking up with respirators, gowns, gloves and eye protection.
“Providence St. Patrick Hospital has special airborne isolation rooms to care for patients needing these types of precautions,” Powers wrote.
She said we all could take “everyday actions to prevent all respiratory infections” by practicing “hand hygiene; covering your cough; avoiding touching your mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hands; cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched items and surfaces; and avoiding close contact with sick people.”
And that was pretty much it for coronavirus cover until Jan. 21, 2020, a Tuesday. A short digest item datelined Beijing appeared on Page 2:
“The head of a Chinese government expert team said Monday that human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of a new coronavirus, a development that raises the possibility that it could spread more quickly and widely.”
Two people in Guangdong province in southern China had caught the virus from family members and some medical workers had also tested positive for the virus.
“The late-night announcement capped a day in which authorities announced a sharp uptick in the number of confirmed cases to more than 200, and China’s leader called on the government to take every possible step to combat the outbreak.”
And so it began. For real this time.
