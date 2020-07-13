Tracing coronavirus through the pages of time

In a couple of similar ads in 1994, Neff included the coronavirus on lists of diseases adult dogs should be vaccinated against, along with the likes of distemper, rabies and leptospirosis.

Then it was the 21st century and the SARS year of 2003.

On March 25, a Knight Ridder Newspaper story out of Washington, D.C., said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control believed that Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, “a mutated killer cousin of the common cold,” was infecting people, not dogs, and was spreading quickly around the world. It had already killed 17.

It was “a never-before-seen member of the coronavirus family.” There was no known cure for coronaviruses, “so named because their shape resembles a crown.”

The virus had first raised its head in November 2012 in the southern Guangdong province of China. Not until March did Chinese government officials reveal that nearly three dozen people had died and almost 800 were ill from it. Within days, the death toll had climbed to 54 worldwide.