The Missoulian is tracking Miss Montana, the Museum of Mountain Flying’s DC-3 that left Missoula on Sunday, May 19, on its route to Europe to help commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The six-person crew for the North Atlantic crossing is made up of pilots Jeff Whitesell, Eric Komberec, Bryan Douglass, Art Dykstra, and mechanics/EMTs Randy and Crystal Schonemann. (all times Mountain and approximate)

Friday, May 24 — Briefly marooned by weather in Goose Bay, in Canada's Newfoundland and Labrador Province. Change of original route — which called for heading to Narsarsuaq, Greenland, then Reykjavik, Iceland — and flying instead to Iqaluit, on Baffin Island in Nunavut Territory. Photos on the Miss Montana to Normandy Facebook page show the plane flying over some impressively icy territory.

Saturday — The crew flew to Greenland, landing in Kangerlussuaq. Bryan Douglass' Facebook video shows a rocky shoreline bordering glacial-green waters. A video clip from Gooney Bird Group - Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber shows what that plane's trip from Goose Bay to Greenland was like — mostly cloudy, but a big payoff at the end.

From Bryan Douglass — Just landed Kangerlussuaq Greenland. Impossible to describe the views coming in.

From Betsy's Biscuit Bomber via D-Day Squadron — Ride along with Gooney Bird Group - Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber as they travel from Goose Bay, Canada to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned to the end to see the breathtaking fjord approach to the former Sondrestrom Air Base in Greenland!

And, from a couple of days ago during the stop in Goose Bay, a post from pilot Eric Komberec reassures us the crew is having fun — Welcome Aboard “Miss Montana Airlines”. Where every seat 💺 is first class. We have fresh Dunkin Donuts 🍩 Coffee and the Cabin temperature is a balmy 73 degrees F’.... Glad we installed that extra insulation. This is a “First Class Operation”. And the detailed work and love and care that went into this ground up restoration is definitely showing. Very proud of what our 100% voulenteer work team was able to accomplish

