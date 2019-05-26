The Missoulian is tracking Miss Montana, the Museum of Mountain Flying’s DC-3 that left Missoula on Sunday, May 19, on its route to Europe to help commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The six-person crew for the North Atlantic crossing is made up of pilots Jeff Whitesell, Eric Komberec, Bryan Douglass, Art Dykstra, and mechanics/EMTs Randy and Crystal Schonemann. (all times Mountain and approximate)
Saturday — The crew flew from Iqaluit, on Baffin Island in Canada's Nunavut Territory, to Greenland, landing safely in Kangerlussuaq after a wind shear on the approach. Stayed over in Greenland.
Sunday — From Kangerlussuaq in Greenland over the polar icecap to Iceland, about a six-hour flight. Arrived safely in Reykjavik, Iceland. Check out the Miss Montana to Normandy Facebook page for 40 photos of the trip.
Facebook posts
Layover in Greenland, where an airport was opened Sunday especially so the crew could take off for Iceland.
Arrival in Iceland, video courtesy of Halldór Sigurðsson
On the ground in Iceland - "Another one in the books. The Ice Cap of Greenland 🇬🇱 was UNBELIEVABLE !"
And, from the Daks Over Normandy page — "Dear friends, please enjoy these photos the crew of Miss Montana have take during their leg over Greenland.. You see what they endure.. It only hightens our respect that they are coming to Europe for our event...!"
Tracking Links