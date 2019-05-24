The Missoulian is tracking Miss Montana, the Museum of Mountain Flying’s DC-3 that left Missoula on Sunday, May 19, on its route to Europe to help commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The six-person crew for the North Atlantic crossing is made up of pilots Jeff Whitesell, Eric Komberec, Bryan Douglass, Art Dykstra, and mechanics/EMTs Randy and Crystal Schonemann. (all times Mountain and approximate)
Thursday — Left Presque Isle at 11 a.m. to begin the international leg of the trip. Flew over New Brunswick and the Gulf of St. Lawrence, landing at Goose Bay Airport, in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, shortly after 2:30 p.m. — an hour ahead of time.
Friday — Briefly marooned by weather in Goose Bay. Change of original route — which called for heading to Narsarsuaq, Greenland, then Reykjavik, Iceland — and flying instead to Iqaluit, on Baffin Island in Nunavut Territory. Photos on the Miss Montana to Normandy Facebook Page show the plane flying over some impressively icy territory.
A series of Friday texts from Douglass described the day's shifting itinerary — “No go today. Wx conditions outside our risk tolerance. Got some work and prep to do. … Change of plans. Might be going to Iqualuit, Canada to overnight. Then to Greenland and Iceland Saturday. … Arived Iqualuit. All is well. Almost to Arctic Circle. Planning Greenland to Iceland tomorrow."
