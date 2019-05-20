The Missoulian is tracking Miss Montana to Normandy. The six-person crew heading across the United States in the Museum of Mountain Flying's DC-3/C-47 is made up of pilots Jeff Whitesell, Eric Komberec, Bryan Douglass, Nico Van Pronay and mechanics/EMTs Randy and Crystal Schonemann. (All times Mountain and approximate.)
Sunday, May 19: Missoula to Wichita, Kansas. Refueled in Miles City.
Monday (at 5 p.m.): West of Baltimore, Maryland, en route to Oxford, Connecticut. Left Wichita shortly before 8 a.m. Landed in Rogers, Arkansas, at 9:30 a.m. Landed at Tri-Cities Airport in northeastern Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. Departed an hour later for the final 3½-hour leg to Oxford.
With Whitesell and Van Pronay in the pilot seats Sunday, Miss Montana flew over the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds, where the final afternoon of the annual Miles City Bucking Horse Sale was getting underway. … The first of four planned stops at Phillips 66 FBOs (fixed-base operator facilities) on the cross-country flight was circumvented due to stormy weather around Rapid City, South Dakota. … Yingling Aviation in Wichita; Bever Lake Aviation in Rogers, Arkansas, and the Tri-Cities of Tennessee are also Phillips FBOs. … Douglass had his first stint in the right seat from Wichita to Rogers. The route was diverted slightly to circle Bartlesville, Oklahoma, birthplace of the Phillips Petroleum Co.
Yingling Aviation in Wichita: "This morning Yingling had the honor of hosting Miss Montana to Normandy. We fueled her with Phillips 66 Aviation Avgas and sent her on her way to Normandy to commemorate the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Blue Skies to Miss Montana and her crew from their new friends at Yingling Aviation!"
