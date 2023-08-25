Aug. 16 was a homecoming of sorts for Tracy Stone-Manning.

The director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management stood in a rippling meadow of waist-high grass along Belmont Creek on the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act’s passage to announce $1.5 million her agency was granting to local groups for “shovel-ready” habitat and stream restoration projects. Up the dusty trail alongside the Blackfoot River tributary on a hot, smoky afternoon, Stone-Manning spoke from firsthand experience when she described former industrial logging in the Blackfoot corridor. A longtime Montanan, Stone-Manning lived in Missoula when the area was logged through the 1980s. Now as the head of the nation’s largest land management agency, overseeing 245 million acres, or 1 of every 10 acres in the U.S., she splits her time between Missoula and Washington, DC.

Stone-Manning was flanked by local BLM staff and surrounded by tribal representatives and representatives from groups including Trout Unlimited, The Nature Conservancy, the Blackfoot Challenge and the Clark Fork Coalition.

The money is split three ways: $500,000 each to the Blackfoot Challenge, Big Blackfoot Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Clark Fork Coalition. (Stone-Manning was the director of the Clark Fork Coalition from 1999 to 2006.) The organizations will use the money to perform stream restoration, habitat restoration and forest treatments aimed at improving wildfire resilience on the landscape and wildlife and plant habitat. That will be accomplished, agency officials stated, by returning forests currently shaped by industrial logging and fire suppression to something that the BLM says more closely resembles their historical state before those interventions: wide-spaced Ponderosa pine and western larch, and trees of a variety of ages, crisscrossed by natural waterways with woody debris, undercut banks and fish connectivity.

Some of the land is 37,000 acres of Montana industrial timber land brought into public ownership under BLM management in deals coordinated by The Nature Conservancy. More former timber lands in the area are in the pipeline to enter the public trust in coming years.

The agency is also partnering with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to restore native plants, such as blue camas and bitterroot, to the landscape as a fulfilment of the tribes’ 1855 Hellgate Treaty rights. The agency penned an agreement with CSKT to perform restoration on BLM land, and is working with the tribal nation on native plant habitat. BLM Missoula Field Office staff stated that Belmont Meadow, where the agency assembled a stakeholder group earlier this month, was once full of blue camas that was replaced by European pasture grasses.

“I very much look forward to coming to this meadow and seeing it full of blue camas some spring in the future,” Stone-Manning said during the site visit.

The meadow falls within the broader Blackfoot-Clark Fork Restoration Landscape, one of three swaths of BLM land in Montana, and 21 nationally, that the agency announced in May as landscape-scale restoration projects. The funding announced Aug. 16 was only a small portion of the $8.5 million the agency funneled to the landscape from the Inflation Reduction Act. Between the Blackfoot-Clark Fork, Hi-Line Sagebrush Anchor and Missouri Headwaters landscapes, Montana netted a total $27 million for landscape scale restoration on BLM land.

Nationally, the IRA distributed $161 million across the 21 projects. It’s all part, Stone-Manning said, of President Joe Biden’s “Investing in America agenda.” Millions more from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Great American Outdoors Act are going toward habitat restoration and recreation facility improvements on BLM land nationwide.

The work aimed at reducing wildfire risk isn’t universally accepted. Critics of the approach argue that the significant removal of vegetation — including live trees and brush and standing and downed dead timber — will actually promote wildfire spread by allowing uninhibited wind to whip flames through opened-up forest that’s been dried by more wind and sun penetration. And some conservation groups worry that wildlife and habitat will be harmed by the removal of vegetation and the road-building and usage that’s often associated with such work.

A body of science supports the idea that so-called “forest treatments” — a regime that includes logging, thinning and burning — can reduce wildfire risk on a landscape and make firefighting efforts more successful. But critics of widespread forest treatments can point to other studies that cast doubt on their efficacy, and on the idea that forests in western Montana used to be dominated by spread-out Ponderosa pine with frequent low-severity fire.

Federal and state land-management agencies and groups like The Nature Conservancy have increasingly committed to such treatments to maintain lands they manage, which they often depict as unnaturally overgrown and departed from historical conditions. Stone-Manning told the Missoulian that the view from Belmont Meadow Aug. 16 was an example of the treatments’ intent.

“Here we’ve got a stand of ponderosa pine — that stand of pine can receive fire and not kill everything that’s there,” she said, gesturing from one hillside to another. “That stand with fir encroaching in, and is very even-aged because of industrial logging of the past, is not ready to receive fire. The BLM listens to everybody, we listen to all comments. And then we dig in and try to find the best path forward given the historic hand we’ve been dealt. It’s abundantly clear that especially in the backyard of one of our state’s biggest cities, we have an obligation. There’s smoke in the air, we have an obligation to ensure that when fires burn, it’s natural. And so we’re just going to continue that work.”

Planning for conservation

But money isn’t the only way the Inflation Reduction Act is helping the BLM go green: The law also cleared the way for the agency to develop a new public lands rule that places conservation on the same footing as extractive uses like mining and oil and gas drilling. Under the new rule, which was announced as a draft in March and is being finalized after a public comment period, organizations can lease BLM land to perform conservation and restoration work, just like energy companies have been able to lease land for drilling or mining.

The agency states that conservation leases would “be consistent with, and not override, valid existing rights.” A rule proposed in July also increases the reclamation bonds extractive companies must post to ensure sites are cleaned up once they leave.

In an exclusive interview with the Missoulian Aug. 11, Stone-Manning described the rule as “preparing us for the future.”

“Everybody can see the change that’s happening to the landscape no matter where they live in the West,” she said, referring to climate change and environmental degradation. “We have to work on landscape health today” to meet the BLM’s mission of multiple use. “If you look at our sustained-yield mission, the whole point of sustained yield is that you manage it and conserve it in such a way that the grasses are still there in the future, the trees are still there in the future. You live off the interest that nature gives you, rather than the principal.”

Stone-Manning rejected the notion that the rule was elevating conservation above other land uses, such as fossil fuel production. Rather, she said, “(W)e are making conservation an equal among the multiple uses. Our founding legislation, which we endearingly call FLPMA (Federal Land Policy and Management Act), tells us to conserve for habitat. It tells us to provide resources to the public.”

There are longstanding BLM rules about managing for extractive uses, she said, and the new rule simply does the same for conservation. And, she said, the recent funding means the agency has the resources to actually do that conservation work.

She disagreed with the idea that the rule would divvy up mutually exclusive pieces of the pie that is BLM land across the West, taking some of what was extractive land and moving it into conservation. Instead, she characterized the shift as, “It’s not about who gets what, it’s about how we do the work.”

She offered an example: Under the new rule, a proposed solar development may be moved by a quarter-mile to preserve a pronghorn migration route, and there may be “compensatory mitigations” elsewhere to offset the project’s impacts.

But in some places, the BLM is closing swaths of land to drilling in favor of conservation. On Aug. 18, BLM’s Rock Springs Field Office in southwest Wyoming — a significant oil-and-gas producing area — released a new draft resource management plan outlining how the agency would manage its 3.6 million acres in the area. The draft plan would close 61% of that area to oil and gas leasing and would conserve 1.6 million acres as “areas of critical environmental concern.”

According to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts, “the plan is nationally significant as one of the first BLM plans to substantively identify and conserve wildlife migration routes.”

In July, the attorneys general from Idaho, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota and Utah submitted a joint letter to Stone-Manning, included as a comment on the draft rule, decrying the proposal as unlawful and a threat to economies reliant on grazing and extractive industries. In its comments on the new rule, the renewable energy trade group American Clean Power wrote, “the proposed rule may have the unintended consequence of hampering wind, solar, storage, and associated transmission (“clean energy”) on public lands by precluding such projects in newly designated areas.” The comment depicted the proposal as ambiguous and heavy-handed.

But, according to a Pew analysis, recreation on BLM land — often facilitated by conservation — accounts for significant economic activity as well. The analysis found that the 80 million recreation visits on BLM land each year add $11.4 billion to the U.S. economy and tens of thousands of jobs. More than 100 outdoor business leaders, including Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and REI President and CEO Eric Artz, signed a letter supporting the rule. Leaders of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, the National Wildlife Federation and veterans organization Vet Voice Foundation have spoken in support of the proposed rule.

Pew’s analysis called the proposed rule “long overdue” and noted that BLM land “include habitat for 245 plant and wildlife species listed under the Endangered Species Act and 800 rare plant species, 450 of which are found only on BLM lands.” BLM land, the analysis stated, generally contain a higher density of biodiversity than U.S. Forest Service land.

“The Biden administration must adopt regulations that put watersheds, cultural resources and landscapes, wildlife habitat, and outdoor recreation interests on equal footing with grazing, mining, and oil and gas industries whose priorities have long dictated how BLM lands are managed,” the analysis stated. “Sustainable management requires the establishment of a strong structure for the protection of this shared domain. America’s public lands are vast but increasingly vulnerable to a growing array of threats. By establishing a robust conservation framework for BLM lands now, the White House can lock in preservation of our natural and cultural heritage and provide real opportunities for solutions that benefit all stakeholders and rights holders, far into the future.”

And, Stone-Manning told the Missoulian, the vast majority of BLM stakeholders and the more than 200,000 comments the agency received on the rule were supportive: “It depends on whom you ask. The overall temperature is overall support.”

Standing in the breeze in Belmont Meadow, the mood was overwhelmingly supportive.

“All this work is extremely time consuming,” said Brent Taylor, board president of the Clark Fork Coalition. “It’s very very hard work, it’s very expensive — so without this funding it wouldn’t be possible at this time. We want to thank you again for having us here, for being a part of this partnership, and we look forward to much more collaboration in the future.”

CSKT Tribal Councilwoman Carole Lankford had a more personal reflection: “All the work that goes into it, especially having employment and all the things that go along with that, it’s very important for the tribes to know that people respect what we used to have as homeland and now as aboriginal territory. And as you can see I’m kind of getting a little emotional, because that’s what this place brings to me, the meadow and all of this, it’s home, and I just want to thank you.”