 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic delayed on Reserve after tanker truck rollover
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Traffic delayed on Reserve after tanker truck rollover

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Traffic on North Reserve is being delayed after a tanker truck rolled over onto its side Thursday morning.

As of about 10:45 a.m., crews were preparing to move the truck and clear the area. During this process, both north and south bound lanes on Reserve Street will be closed off. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There are no injuries reported, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. The call came in at about 6:00 a.m. The crash occurred near the Palmer Street intersection area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area including Missoula police, Missoula emergency crews, Northwestern Energy and Montana Highway Patrol to assist.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, Arnold said.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Radio City Rockettes rehearse for live Christmas show

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News