Traffic delayed on Reserve after tanker truck rollover

Traffic on North Reserve is being delayed after a tanker truck rolled over onto its side Thursday morning.

As of about 10:45 a.m., crews were preparing to move the truck and clear the area. During this process, both north and south bound lanes on Reserve Street will be closed off.

There are no injuries reported, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. The call came in at about 6:00 a.m. The crash occurred near the Palmer Street intersection area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area including Missoula police, Missoula emergency crews, Northwestern Energy and Montana Highway Patrol to assist.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, Arnold said.

