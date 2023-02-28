Crucial maintenance work on two Clark Fork River levees began Monday and will last until March 14, depending on weather. Missoula Stormwater Utility takes care of the vegetation work every year.

“The levees need to be maintained to federal standards so they can stay accredited (and) continue to provide flood protection for those properties behind them,” said Stormwater Utility Superintendent Tracy Campbell.

The project will remove trees with trunks larger than 4 inches and non-native trees and shrubs. Campbell explained larger trees could fall and damage the structures.

However, she stressed, “we do want to retain native shrubs.” Willows, red twig dogwoods and other native plants actually help stabilize the levees.

Campbell added routine maintenance helps keep costs down. Before Stormwater Utility took over the maintenance around 2017, vegetation removal only took place every 10 years. Campbell explained her office takes a “more proactive stance” to levee maintenance.

Removing the plants every year has the added benefit of limiting the amount of work that needs to be done each time.

“Hopefully it won’t be too much disturbance to trail users,” she said.

Portions of the North Riverfront Trail system will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Work will take place between the California Street pedestrian bridge and the Russell Street bridge, as well as between the Madison Street and Orange Street bridges.

Trail closure details:

Trail closures are timed to avoid peak commuter traffic times, but trail users should plan for a few extra minutes of travel time during the project.

The portion of the trail between the California Street pedestrian bridge and Russell Street bridge will be detoured to nearby Cedar and California streets while crews complete the vegetation removal work. The pedestrian bridge and the trail east of the pedestrian bridge will both remain fully open to trail users.

For the trail section between the Madison Street and Orange Street bridges, a prearranged detour route has not been defined due to winter road conditions and other factors. Cyclists and pedestrians are advised to use parks, streets and sidewalks as needed to travel around the trail closures.

Project area maps and additional information are posted on the Stormwater Utility’s projects page at ci.missoula.mt.us/2673/Stormwater-Projects. Updates to trail closure schedules will also be added to this web page as they are available.