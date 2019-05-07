A trailer home was lost, but no injuries were reported after a fire on Cooley Street Monday night.
Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief Troy Ault said in a press release Tuesday that no one was left inside the house when crews arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m. to find the entire trailer on fire.
The fire was under control in minutes, Ault reported, with firefighters stopping the burn from reaching nearby structures. Firefighters were able to save one of the two cats from within the home.
The property damage was estimated at approximately $10,000.
Missoula Police Department, Missoula Emergency Services Ambulance and Northwestern Energy all assisted at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.