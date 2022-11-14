Trails and trout: State seeks input on Fish Creek recreation

The state of Montana wants to balance recreation and resource conservation in western Montana's largest state park and adjoining state lands.

And the state wants the public's thoughts on how to do that.

Fish Creek State Park, a more than 5,600-acre plot about 35 miles west of Missoula on the south side of the Clark Fork River and Interstate 90 between Alberton and Superior, is part of a larger complex of more than 45,000 acres of state lands in the area. The park is surrounded by the 35,317-acre Fish Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and about 6,000 acres of state trust lands. The amalgamation of state lands borders the Lolo National Forest. The area also includes campgrounds, fishing access sites and the Alberton Gorge Recreation Area.

Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is working with University of Montana to gather public comments on how recreation and conservation should be balanced and managed on the array of state lands in the Fish Creek Watershed via an online survey. The anonymous survey is open until Dec. 20 and can be accessed at bit.ly/3NJeEcw. FWP partnered with UM to act as its chief planning team, coordinating with agency specialists who have expertise in areas like fisheries or recreation. The department hopes to have a plan developed by March 2023.

FWP Region 2 Supervisor Randy Arnold said he's worked to engage stakeholders and user groups including Mineral County residents, motorized off-road groups, hunters, anglers and mountain bikers. Mountain bikers are one group that has long expressed interest in the recreation potential of the Fish Creek area.

In a recent newsletter, the mountain bike advocacy and trail-maintenance nonprofit MTB Missoula described the park as "former timberland with tremendous potential for trail development." The organization encouraged mountain bikers to complete the survey to express "support of trail development at the park." The group is advocating for "at least 20 miles of singletrack to create a destination-worthy ride spot," and notes the variety of other recreation potential at Fish Creek.

"While on the fringe of MTB Missoula's service area, we're excited by the prospect of the overall experience that could be created at the park," the group stated. "Imagine a network of great trails, dispersed camping along a trout stream, and white water rafting within an hour of Missoula. Fish Creek State Park has this potential."

Arnold said on Monday that, because of the variety of state property types in the area, "what it really needed was a focused effort" to develop a management plan across boundaries.

"I was really hoping that we could do it at a broader level across our ownership," he said, adding that the management planning process could be a model for FWP's new Parks and Recreation Division. "We might look to the Fish Creek watershed as a demonstration that Fish, Wildlife & Parks might be in a good position to manage recreation and resources at the same time."

Last year, a reorganization of FWP placed WMAs and fishing access sites under the Parks and Recreation Division — alongside state parks like Fish Creek.

That provided greater opportunity for more uniform management across varying lands, Arnold said. It also spurred the renewed recreation management planning process, he said, along with recreation users showing by their actions where they want to recreate.

Much of the Fish Creek watershed was former timber lands that the state acquired from The Nature Conservancy in 2010. The area, etched with a spiderweb of logging roads, holds potential for mountain biking trails and off-road vehicle use. According to Arnold, an interim management plan was put into place for the park and WMA when the agency initially took responsibility for the area. In the mid-2010s, he said, a "visionary and forward-looking" management plan for the park was put forth for public review as a draft with a suite of alternatives.

That drew "a very loud reaction" from the public, Arnold said. Commenters had strong concerns that watershed quality would be degraded by increased recreation. The goal of the eventual plan, he said, is balancing recreation, and being really sensitive to watershed resources.

"We heard that loud, and we want to get that right," he said. "The past planning process really identified concerns that people had about developing too much recreation in Fish Creek."

Public concerns, agency reorganization and administration changes, and the coronavirus pandemic stalled the planning process. But during the pandemic, he said, FWP staff often reported, "Hey, this place is getting a lot of attention and there's a lot of camping in the summer ... and it really doesn't have the management footprint necessary."