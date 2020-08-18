Train crashes into vehicle near Turah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old man is hospitalized after a train collided with his overturned vehicle on the railroad tracks near Turah early Tuesday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

A Montana Rail Link crew operating a westbound train carrying mixed freight encountered an overturned vehicle on the tracks at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, said MRL spokesman Ross Lane.

"Upon seeing the vehicle, the crew immediately put the train into a emergency braking procedure, but were unable to come to a stop before striking the vehicle," Lane said in an email to the Missoulian on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on the tracks, not at a railroad crossing, Lane said.

"The incident is still under investigation, and we do not yet know if the vehicle was occupied at the time of the incident," Lane said.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene near mile marker 4 on Highway 10 — the frontage road between Bonner and Clinton — early Tuesday for a report of a vehicle hit by a train, Sgt. Sean Finley said Tuesday.

The driver, who Finley believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the collision based on the severity of his injuries, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, Finley said.

Lane said the train crew was not injured and the locomotive sustained only minor damage. Rail officials stayed on the scene with local law enforcement until train traffic resumed at approximately 4:25 a.m. Tuesday.

