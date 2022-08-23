Train derails in Missoula yard

Montana Rail Link reported a derailment at their Missoula yard early Tuesday morning.
There were no injuries reported in the low-speed derailment, Montana Rail Link Spokesperson Andy Garland said.
He wasn't aware of any impacts on train traffic or if the derailed train cars were carrying any freight.
There were at least three cars derailed. Workers were on scene Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Zöe Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
