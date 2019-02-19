A westbound locomotive pulling a loaded 125-car coal train collided broadside with a pickup Tuesday morning at a rural crossing near Cyr in Mineral County, sending a man from the Alberton area to the hospital with severe injuries.
Responders from Montana Highway Patrol and Frenchtown Rural Fire said the man’s Chevrolet truck was pushed nearly half a mile down the track before the BNSF locomotive could come to a stop.
A GoFundMe page “Roy vs. train medical recovery fund” identified the driver of the pickup as Roy Schutter, a Navy veteran and wildland firefighter. The page raised $350 toward a goal of $20,000 in the first two hours.
“It’s still unknown what the driver’s contributing actions were,” said Trooper Jourdon Gulick, MHP’s lead investigator at the site. “He was moving, actually crossing the tracks at the time and basically the train hit him broadside.”
The collision took place on Daigle Lane, which crosses Montana Rail Link tracks just west of the Cyr Bridge and the popular boat launch at the top of Alberton Gorge. Gulick said the tracks make a slight bend to the left at that point.
MHP got the call at around 9:30 a.m. Frenchtown Fire responders were paged just before 10 a.m.
Gulick did not identify Schutter but said the victim was partially conscious when he was cut loose from his seat belt. He was transported by ambulance to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
“He had pretty severe injuries but it sounds like he’s stable now,” the Superior-based trooper said late Tuesday afternoon.
Daigle Lane is a dirt lane that connects a small subdivision to Old Highway 10 West. There are no signals or lights at the railroad crossing.
“Luckily there was only one occupant,” Gulick said. “(With) somebody else in the truck it would have probably been a lot worse.”
“Most of the time when we see a car vs. train it kind of spins off the front system, which is curved such that it will spin off,” said Mel Holtz, spokesman for Frenchtown Rural Fire. “Instead, this was kind of a direct center T-bone hit that ended up carrying it down the track.”
Frenchtown Fire responders were on the scene for 40 minutes, preparing Schutter for transport to the hospital and checking for fluid leaks. They found none, Holtz said.
MRL had manpower at the scene inspecting tracks and cleaning up debris. The Missoula-based shortline railroad leases the tracks across much of southern Montana from BNSF and provides engineers for the trains that use the line. The railroad didn't return requests for comment. Gulick said the train started moving again at around 12:30 p.m.
According to the GoFundMe page, Schutter enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2012.
“He served our country proudly for 6 years before returning to civilian life and accepting a job at Ninemile Ranger District on the Lolo NF as a wildland firefighter in November 2018,” the page’s descriptor said. “Roy ... sustained multiple severe injuries, but is stable and recovering in the hospital for an undetermined amount of time. It’s our turn to show support to him and help get him through this terrible accident.”