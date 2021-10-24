Train horns to finally fall silent in Missoula's lower Rattlesnake area

The train horns that have long tormented Missoula residents in the lower Rattlesnake and downtown neighborhoods will soon be falling mostly silent.

They’ll be replaced with “wayside horns” that are placed near the train crossings in that area and the sound will be focused on a much smaller space.

On Thursday, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency approved spending $200,000 in public works contingency funds to install the noise-mitigation system.

“This provides a public benefit by lowering noise pollution levels, particularly in the evenings and late at night in adjacent neighborhoods,” said Tod Gass, the the agency’s project manager.

It’s been a long, complicated process to get the wayside horns installed because the Federal Railroad Administration has to approve a “railroad quiet zone” to enhance the quality of life in communities adjacent to the railroad tracks, while still mitigating the risk of train collisions without train horns.

The wayside horns mimic the sound of a train horn and will be mounted on poles approximately 13 feet high with the sound focused down onto the crossing.