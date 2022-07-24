Trains, storms push weekend fires

A malfunctioning freight train is suspected of torching about 345 acres of grass near the Wye freeway intersection west of Missoula on Saturday.

Now named the Polecat fire, the incident burned quickly through open meadows east of Highway 93 in the foothills below Evaro Hill. Frenchtown Rural Fire coordinated a multi-agency response that kept the flames away from homes in the area. Two large air tanker planes and a helicopter also participated in the engagement.

On Sunday, firefighters responded to at least 11 reports of possible ignitions in the Missoula area. As of midday Sunday, most were only smoke sightings. However, a slow-moving thunderstorm with lots of lightning raised potential for more fire starts later in the day.

Elsewhere, the Moose fire south of Lost Trail Pass in Idaho expanded to 32,330 acres and could be seen on the mountain horizons west of the Idaho community of North Fork. Firefighters with heavy equipment were setting up structure protection along the Salmon River Road and building point protection to defend the Highway 93 corridor. The fire has a force of 722 personnel backed by 36 engines and eight helicopters assigned.

The Hog Trough fire in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area southeast of Hamilton grew moderately on Saturday, and now covers about 600 acres. Crews braced on Sunday for increased burning activity as the weather front moved across the Bitterroot Mountains. While the fire appears likely to bump into the 2005 Signal Rock fire scar, difficult terrain has not allowed ground crews to approach it directly. Instead, they are concentrating on keeping the fire south of the Skalkaho Highway and between Forest Service roads 75 and 5071.