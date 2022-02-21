Transfer brings bison program to Blackfeet

A long and historic relationship based in bison moves to a new phase as the Wildlife Conservation Society hands off its Rocky Mountain Program to Blackfeet Tribal partners.

The hundreds of bison on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation probably won’t notice much difference, but the shift brings new emphasis to efforts at restoring a species central to Blackfeet culture.

It also closes a circuitous chapter in the preservation of American bison, which were nearly driven to extinction a century ago.

“We’ve been working with the Wildlife Conservation Society for going on 10 years to return the buffalo as a free-roaming animal along the mountainfront,” said Ervin Carlson, who heads both the Blackfeet Nation Buffalo Program and the InterTribal Buffalo Council. “We’ll still going forward with that, but now it will be Indigenous-led.”

The Wildlife Conservation Society grew out of the New York Zoological Society, which was founded in 1895. One of the organization’s first missions was to capture and preserve some of the last surviving wild bison, which were brought to the Bronx Zoo from a rescue herd in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in 1906.

Parallel recovery efforts produced other bison herds, including the Bison Range by St. Ignatius that got its start from a small herd of calves driven into the Mission Valley from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Descendants of those animals got sold to Canadian wildlife agencies, which used them to establish herds at national refuges in Alberta. In 2016, several truckloads of those historic herds returned to the Blackfeet Reservation to augment the tribe’s growing supply.

Today, about 90 wild bison graze on the Buffalo Spirit Hills southeast of Browning, while another 700 are on Blackfeet Nation property along the Two Medicine River. Several other private bison herds also range on the reservation.

The Wildlife Conservation Society also contributed new bison to the Blackfeet herds through its relationship with the Oakland Zoo. It has been active in bison re-wilding projects at Wind Cave National Park, the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge and other places in the United States.

“About a decade ago, we started looking where else can we do innovative conservation work,” said WCS Rocky Mountain Program Director Cristina Mormorunni. “As we were exploring bison in the northern Rockies, the Blackfoot Confederacy was thinking about bringing Iinnii home.”

Iinnii is the Blackfoot language word for bison, and the Blackfoot Confederacy is the transnational union of Blackfeet Indians in the United States and Blackfoot First Nations in Canada.

That led to numerous community meetings and eventually transfers of wild bison to the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, along with biological research, equipment and funding. All of that will get transferred from the WCS to Blackfeet-based organizations, including Indigenous Led and the Iinnii Initiative.

“The partnership with WCS has been a supporting and positive journey in the Iinnii Initiative’s growth,” initiative coordinator Willow Kipp said. “It is now that we take reconciliation in the growth of the Iinnii Initiative as its intended purpose: leading conservation on Blackfeet lands, through Blackfeet eyes. I look forward to the new partnership role WCS can now take on with the Iinnii Initiative, and their efforts to aid the rise of Indigenous led conservation.”

“In the Rocky Mountains, after almost a century of groundbreaking work, we are humble yet proud to support a transition that has been co-designed with our partners,” said Joe Walston, executive vice president of WCS Global Conservation. “They will now carry forward on the strength of their vision and leadership.”

