A 34-year-old man has been charged after allegedly threatening a grocery store employee with a fake gun.
Missoula police and county sheriff's deputies on Friday swarmed the area around Albertsons on East Broadway around 1 p.m. after an employee reported a man pointing a handgun at him.
The employee said he had asked the man, who was sitting on a walkway in front of the store, to leave and briefly followed him. The man, a transient later identified as Bradley Layton Moller, reportedly turned around and pointed the gun at the employee.
A sheriff's deputy eventually located the man matching the employee's description walking along Interstate 90. A sheriff's sergeant reported finding a black, plastic air pistol in Moller's pocket, "nearly visually indistinguishable from a semiautomatic firearm."
Moller told an officer he did not like the employee's "vibe" and admitted to displaying the gun but denied pointing it at anyone, according to court documents.
Moller faces one count of assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor drug charge related to the two glass meth pipes allegedly found when police apprehended him. His bail was initially set at $51,000.