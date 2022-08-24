Traps await Hip Strip bears; prowling expected to increase

A black bear spent the day in a tree outside Missoula's Hellgate High School on Monday, drawing onlookers and professional bear managers to Connell Avenue and Brooks Street.

The incident was one of a spate of sightings and human-bear conflicts in and around Missoula in recent weeks as more black bears venture into town to pack on weight before winter.

Bear managers were already trying to capture and relocate at least three other black bears in the area that residents mistakenly conflated into a single "Hip Strip Bear." The Connell bear, likely a subadult that was spotted at the base of Mount Sentinel early Monday morning, was previously unknown to bear managers, according to Jamie Jonkel, a bear specialist with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2. The Hip Strip bears and the treed bear are believed to have traveled from the Rattlesnake neighborhood and East Missoula, Riverside, Milltown and Bonner areas, through Hellgate Canyon and down the eastern side of the University of Montana campus at the western base of Mount Sentinel.

Many of them get into bird seed, dog food and trash left out by humans, often leading to relocation and sometimes leading to euthanization.

"Our conflicts with black bears are high," Jonkel said on Wednesday. "We do have black bears running all over the Rattlesnake ... and then some of those bears have come down along the river, gone through the university, and people call them the Hip Strip Bear."

Jonkel said traps have been set for the three bears believed to frequent the Hip Strip, a stretch of South Higgins Avenue between the Clark Fork River and Hellgate High School. Another trap was set Wednesday in the Rattlesnake for a bear that did "a fair amount of damage to one house where he peeled the boards off the side where they had their dog food stored."

Proper storage of bear attractants has become more common across peripheral Missoula neighborhoods frequented by bears, Jonkel said, particularly the Rattlesnake. That means that newcomer bears are less likely to find easy food sources like bird seed, dog food, chickens and trash, and thus are less likely to remain in the area and ultimately come into conflict with humans. Those bears may stick to natural food, or they could head into neighborhoods with more freely available attractants.

But bears already well habituated to human food sources know that food remains in their longtime neighborhoods, he said, and they are going to greater lengths to access it. Two weekends ago, bear managers captured and euthanized a black bear that entered a home in the Rattlesnake, he said, and managers have relocated "a handful of bears out of the Bitterroot and elsewhere" since then.

"It's related to the fact that people have finally boarded up everything," he said. "Most of the bears that weren't fully trained up or food-conditioned have shifted back to natural foods, but sadly we have this memory in older bears. When you see breaking and entering, it's an indication that people are trying harder — but who else tries harder? The bear."

Bears around Missoula generally fit into one of three categories, Jonkel said: "professionals" that know where food is and how to get it, "young and dumb" bears that exhibit minimal food conditioning but also minimal wariness of human activity, and "lost in humanity" bears that inadvertently end up haplessly venturing through developed areas and mostly avoid humans. The bear in the tree Monday seemed to fit into that third category, he said.

"(It) seemed like he was confused and not quite sure where he was," Jonkel said. "I think he was in that roost tree all day until people started noticing him."

The bear was too high during the day to be removed, so bear managers monitored it until it descended the tree that night and left the area. Jonkel hoped the bear headed back toward Mount Sentinel, but said that it could have gone farther down the Clark Fork instead.

Bears will appear more frequently in Missoula as summer fades to fall and the animals experience drastically increased appetites and feeding — behavior known as hyperphagia — to boost fat reserves for hibernation. Prime berry patches and fruits are abundant along valley floors and river bottoms, and so are human developments rife with bear attractants. A "very big population of black bears" numbering about 100 is "ringing the edges of Missoula," Jonkel estimated, and they'll be more visible into the fall.

This year's huckleberry crop is variable across western Montana, he said, and "regionally there seems to be a lot of difference." Chokecherry "took quite a beating" locally from hail earlier this summer, but it's generally healthy outside the Missoula region and "where they're as big as olives, boy oh boy the bears are on them." Serviceberry is good but patchy this year, and hawthorn "looks good, looks safe."

"Once things ripen, a lot of the bears will shift onto that, and then apples," Jonkel said. "Sadly we have a lot of bears chasing these berry patches in and around where people live."