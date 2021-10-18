Trash disposal company seeks to compete with Republic Services in Missoula

But Brien testified that he was very unhappy with how much Republic charges for recycling, which was about $53 every quarter. Brien also said he often had to wait a long time on hold with the company to get customer service, and sometimes the company missed a pickup.

Jay Sheldon, the manager at a self-storage company in Missoula, said he was unhappy with how much garbage gets spilled out of the dumpster when it gets picked up. He thinks competition would improve the service.

“Home Depot and Lowes are right across the street from each other,” he said. “I have six competitors within a mile from me. Competition breeds innovation. I think I’d get a better price with competition, and even if it’s not a better price it might be better service."

"Republic Services doesn’t provide a bad service, but it could be better," he said.

Johnson testified that his company would haul garbage to the landfill in Helena because Republic Services has indicated it would not allow him to dump trash at the landfill in Missoula. Johnson’s lawyers showed a slide that showed L&L Site Services expects to make a net profit of $480,000 in its first year of operations in Missoula and a net profit of $826,000 in its second year of operations, even after payroll and all other expenses.

Chad Bauer, a manager at Republic Services, said the company would not comment at this time. The hearing is expected to continue through Friday in room 152 of the Education Building on the University of Montana campus.

