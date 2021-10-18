Trash disposal company seeks to compete with Republic Services in Missoula

A Bozeman-based residential trash removal service, L&L Site Services, is once again asking the state government to allow it to compete with Republic Services, the only garbage disposal company in Missoula.
The Montana Public Service Commission began a weeklong hearing Monday about the matter.
Republic Services, one of the largest such companies in the country, has a monopoly on the service in Missoula County and owns the landfill.
Lance Johnson, the owner of L&L Site Services, wants to compete in Missoula and says his company can provide lower prices and improved services. Under Montana law, motor carrier companies that provide a public service and use public roads, such as taxi providers and garbage haulers, are allowed to have a monopoly in certain communities unless a competitor can prove that there is a demonstrable need and they can improve the service.
The five-member commission will now decide whether Missoula would be better served by having competition.
L&L Site Services was originally denied a “certificate of public convenience and necessity” by the PSC in 2018. Then, in a wild series of legal maneuvers, the PSC reversed its decision and approved the certificate before again rescinding the certificate in 2019. The commission now has several different members.
Johnson said that since his request was denied in 2019, the pandemic and population growth have changed conditions in Missoula County. He believes people are generating more trash at private residences since they’re working from home now.
“I think I can bring a competitive, fair price and a better service to the area that Missoula needs,” Johnson said.
Johnson is represented by Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades, and Republic Services is represented by attorney Bill Mercer of Holland & Hart. Mercer, based in Billings, is a former U.S. Attorney for Montana and previously represented the global investment firm Carlyle in its unsuccessful bid to prevent the city of Missoula from taking over the municipal water system.
In his opening statement, Mercer said both the city and the county have committed to drastically increasing recycling and reducing the amount of waste the community produces. Republic Services is a longtime player in the market and has worked with both the city and county to execute those goals, he added.
“And you will hear from witnesses in the course of this hearing that in the event that another entrant is allowed into the market, there will be a destabilizing effect that will undercut those goals and will limit the ability for the incumbent to continue to deliver on what it has delivered on for the city of Missoula and the county of Missoula,” Mercer said.
Mercer also claimed that L&L failed to prove a demonstrable need last time.
“This is Yogi Berra,” he said. “It’s déjà vu all over again. Nothing has changed. We were here before the commission in 2018 and we were here on an identical application. And that was ultimately declined by the commission because there was not a showing of public need.”
Republic Services has offered recycling services in Missoula at a reasonable rate, Mercer said.
“And you will hear proof on how L&L has behaved in that same function in Gallatin County,” Mercer said. “And we believe that’s a substantial reason, although unregulated, to ensure this market is not disrupted.”
Mercer noted that Missoula’s government provides many services and “is not hesitant to offer services where it sees a need.” He pointed to the fact that the city chose to take over the water system but has not made any effort to take over the municipal garbage removal service.
“And this is a clear reflection of the community satisfaction with Republic,” he said.
Two witnesses called by lawyers for L&L Site Services testified that they were not happy with the service or pricing provided by Republic Services.
Carl Brien showed two bills from his residential service. The first bill from October of 2019 showed that a 95-gallon trash container service cost $96.59 every quarter. A second bill from January of 2021 showed that cost had risen to $108.52. However, because Republic Services’ “fuel recovery fee” had dropped in that time, Brien’s total bill was actually six dollars less in 2021.
But Brien testified that he was very unhappy with how much Republic charges for recycling, which was about $53 every quarter. Brien also said he often had to wait a long time on hold with the company to get customer service, and sometimes the company missed a pickup.
Jay Sheldon, the manager at a self-storage company in Missoula, said he was unhappy with how much garbage gets spilled out of the dumpster when it gets picked up. He thinks competition would improve the service.
“Home Depot and Lowes are right across the street from each other,” he said. “I have six competitors within a mile from me. Competition breeds innovation. I think I’d get a better price with competition, and even if it’s not a better price it might be better service."
"Republic Services doesn’t provide a bad service, but it could be better," he said.
Johnson testified that his company would haul garbage to the landfill in Helena because Republic Services has indicated it would not allow him to dump trash at the landfill in Missoula. Johnson’s lawyers showed a slide that showed L&L Site Services expects to make a net profit of $480,000 in its first year of operations in Missoula and a net profit of $826,000 in its second year of operations, even after payroll and all other expenses.
Chad Bauer, a manager at Republic Services, said the company would not comment at this time. The hearing is expected to continue through Friday in room 152 of the Education Building on the University of Montana campus.