Billing it as a day-long “flurry of creative reinvention,” the nonprofit Home ReSource in Missoula has announced its signature annual event, Spontaneous Construction, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 at the corner of Russell and Wyoming streets in Missoula.
The idea is simple: Make treasure from trash, according to Home ReSource community engagement manager Jeremy Drake.
The organization’s mission is to accept donated home and building materials and sell them to the community at an affordable price to divert waste from the landfill and give Missoulians access to high quality supplies at a low cost. So, the “SponCon” party takes its inspiration from that.
“At this one-of-a-kind competition, teams have seven hours from inspiration to completion to craft fun and functional items from just about any of the building materials at Home ReSource,” Drake wrote in an email. “Teams compete side-by-side in the Home ReSource parking lot amidst hundreds of onlookers in an atmosphere made festive by live music, local food, and free, creative, family-friendly activities.”
The event will also feature activities for all ages, such as “paint a door,” spin art, giant Jenga and a giant satellite dish converted into a solar system simulator called the White Hole.
This year, a scrap metal dinosaur called The Home ReSource-asaurus will be on hand for participants to beautify with their own artistic touches. The Found Sound Explosion at 1:30 p.m. is a chance for everyone to make a joyful noise on invented instruments made especially for the event.
“Home ReSource helps Missoulians ‘do’ reuse all year long, but this day is special because people from all over come together to do it in our parking lot and the whole town is invited,” said Katie Deuel, Home ReSource’s executive director. “Every year, I am blown away by the contestants’ creativity. I think everyone who comes is inspired by clever and beautiful transformation of materials that appear to have little value.”
An “all-star” panel of judges will determine which SponCon creations will go to the auction block for the nonprofit’s annual “Celebrating Reuse, Building Community” banquet and benefit auction at The Wilma on Friday, Nov. 3. The 2018 panel includes sculptor and mixed media artist Stephen Glueckert, contractor and builder Kim Reineking and artist and erstwhile gallery owner Jennifer Leutzinger.
They will have the difficult task of determining which pieces are best suited to help fund the organization’s Community Sustainability Programs, including the Zero Waste Ambassadors Program (ZWAP!), Zero Waste community support, reuse workshops, youth internships and apprenticeships, job-skills training and more.
Drake said an estimated 500 contestants, spectators, volunteers and sponsors contribute to the success of SponCon.
“Spontaneous Construction celebrates so many of the ways that this community works together to make a better tomorrow — building beautiful objects from what might have been trash, reducing waste and pollution through reuse, and bringing people together to have fun in the process,” Deuel said.
Home ReSource was founded in 2003 by two University of Montana graduates who conceived of a retail operation that reduced construction and demolition waste while contributing to a local, green economy. Every year, the organization keeps 900 tons of materials out of the landfill and channels those materials to those in need.