Luca Welle, a University of Montana student, was dumpster diving on campus on Friday and removing perfectly good fans, mirrors, chairs, rugs, shelving and even a mini-fridge.

"I'm an environmental studies and a sustainability science and practice major, so I am very anti-waste," he said. "So when I see stuff in the trash that's still in pretty good condition, I take it out."

Graduation weekend in Missoula is a thrifter’s paradise, as thousands of University of Montana students discard unwanted items like rugs, toaster ovens and lamps as they move out of student housing for the summer. Many are flying home or driving in small cars and can't take all the mirrors, recliners and coffee tables they've accumulated here.

Thankfully, there’s a program in place to relieve all those students of their temptation to simply toss their unwanted items in a dumpster.

Now in its eighth year, the UM Campus Thrift program hosts convenient drop-off spots for people to drop off items on campus, through Saturday, May 13. Collected items will be sorted and then sold at highly discounted prices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Campus Thrift Sale at UM’s Schreiber Gymnasium. The line to the door is usually pretty long by 8 a.m. that day, however.

“The annual Campus Thrift is a fantastic way to keep items out of the landfill that are totally usable for years to come,” said Meghan Scott, a former UM graduate student and contributor to the event. “This event also helps break the cycle of buying new every time a student moves in or out of a space. Students can donate items that worked in their dorms and pick up items that will help them set up their home off campus without breaking the bank.”

At collection sites across campus on Friday, there were appliances, cooking utensils, coffee pots and clothing lying in piles waiting to be sorted.

"Someone donated a good mountain bike, and we even got a laptop yesterday," said volunteer Jenny Nielsen. "We've gotten some TVs, and some really cool coats and shirts."

Nonprofit partners in town, like the Poverello Center, will benefit from some of the items.

Campus Thrift is a collaborative effort between UM Sustainability, UM Recycling and UM Housing, according to Derek Kanwischer, the program manager.

They're recruiting volunteers now to staff the collection sites, sort items before the sale and work the sale. Both students and community members are encouraged to volunteer and tangibly reduce waste from move-out week. All volunteers will receive one free item of their choice and a free gift voucher all while giving back to the campus community.

People can find more information online at umt.edu/sustainability/campus-culture/campus-thrift.php.